All Blacks nightmare: Injury casts shadow over two World Cup contenders

Two potentially serious injuries to All Blacks World Cup contenders cast a cloud over the Blues second successive rout of lightweight Australian opposition.

Stephen Perofeta’s World Cup hopes were plunged into doubt on Saturday night after he departed during the first half of the Blues 55-21 bonus point romp over the Waratahs at a sparsely populated Eden Park.

The classy utility played three tests at fullback for the All Blacks last year but with Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie’s compelling form threatening his place for the World Cup, Perofeta’s injury setback couldn’t come at a worse time.

A dislocated shoulder could rule Perofeta out for anywhere from six weeks to three months.

All Blacks tighthead prop Nepo Laulala hobbled off in the first half with a calf injury that could consign him to the sidelines for some time, too.

While he is scheduled to return in time for the World Cup, fellow All Blacks tighthead prop Fletcher Newell is already scratched for the reminder of the Super Rugby season after toe surgery.

After watching his men run in seven-tries-to-three against an understrength and underwhelming Waratahs side, Blues coach Leon MacDonald braced for bad news with Perofeta and Laulala’s prognosis.

“Both look relatively significant,” MacDonald said after the Blues blew out their 20-7 half time lead. “Stevie felt his shoulder move a little bit so we need to get a scan on that and see the extent of the damage. I think he’s done something to that particular shoulder in the past. We’ll be sweating on that.

“Nepo’s calf doesn’t look great either, so we’ll be looking into that as well.”

Losing Perofeta would be a body blow to the Blues but they will be heartened by Zarn Sullivan’s impressive two-try performance off the bench against the Waratahs.

Sullivan has been used sparingly by the Blues this year. On this occasion, though, he made the most of his extended game time to regularly torment the Waratahs defence by hitting the line at pace to stake a claim for the fullback role in Perofeta’s absence.

Caleb Clarke, in the first half at least, savoured possession flowing to his left edge to run for 133 metres and Akira Ioane banked his comeback after a round one MCL injury.

“Zarn’s performance was outstanding,” MacDonald said. “He’s using everything he’s got at the moment. He straightened the attack up really well from his first carry. He’s hard to tackle.

“That left boot of his is priceless to turn teams around and apply pressure and he’s also pretty brutal with his defence so really happy with the impact he had off the bench. His hard running on the edges gave us a bit of direction. He kick started our attack at times and we were able to play on the back of that.”

Registering successive wins for the first time this year underlines the Blues patchy form in 2023. They have, clearly, enjoyed a return to Australian opposition, having notched half centuries against the Rebels and Waratahs either side of the bye.

Next week’s trip to face the Drua in Lautoka, where feverish atmosphere and stifling heat combine, promises to be a much sterner test after the entertaining Fijian side knocked over the Crusaders and Rebels at home this season.

Stand-in skipper Patrick Tuipulotu acknowledged that challenge by saying it made the hairs on the back of his back stand up.

MacDonald confirmed captain Dalton Papalii and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, following news of his three-year deal with the Warriors from next season, will return from injury for the trip to Fiji.

“It’s as big as any game in this competition. They’re unbeaten there this year. I’m assuming Mick Byrne who is an ex-Blues coach will be looking forward to the Blues turning up so it’s an exciting week.”

Waratahs coach Darren Coleman addressed the issue constantly undermining this year’s Super Rugby, particularly when it comes to the Australian teams that have managed two wins from 14 attempts against New Zealand opposition this season.

While dealing with a host of injuries the Waratahs opted to rest Wallabies Michael Hooper, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Lalakai Foketi to effectively give away any hopes of competing with the Blues.

“National interests are important. We want to do well at the World Cup so we’ll always support our national team. That’s the company line and one I’m happy to support. We’re not any more disadvantaged than anyone else,” Coleman said, initially.

“For the integrity of the competition you could argue it does compromise that a little bit. I know when the Brumbies came over to the Crusaders a few weeks ago they did the same thing. It’s not great for the competition but in a World Cup year you’ve got to suck it up, I guess.

“For us at the moment we’ve got to be at home and have our top team out to have a shot. We’ve got the Highlanders at home next week. I’d like to think you’d see a much more competitive match if not a win for us.”