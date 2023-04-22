Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks nightmare: Injury casts shadow over two World Cup contenders

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Stephen Perofeta’s World Cup hopes were plunged into doubt on Saturday night. Photo / Getty Images.

Stephen Perofeta’s World Cup hopes were plunged into doubt on Saturday night. Photo / Getty Images.

Two potentially serious injuries to All Blacks World Cup contenders cast a cloud over the Blues second successive rout of lightweight Australian opposition.

Stephen Perofeta’s World Cup hopes were plunged into doubt on Saturday night

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport