As they count the cost from their Twickenham horror show, the All Blacks have lost a third starter for their World Cup opener. They are, however, clinging to hope that Scott Barrett won’t become the fourth player consigned to the sidelines.

Starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax joined fellow influential forwards Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell in the mounting casualty ward for the All Blacks’ first World Cup test against France in Paris on September 9 after suffering a nasty gash to his thigh that required 30 stitches overnight.

Lomax suffered the deep laceration from the blades of Springboks fullback Damian Willemse’s Adidas boot in an accidental incident early in the first half of the All Blacks’ heaviest defeat in history.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, speaking to New Zealand media on the ground in London after the grim 35-7 loss, quelled fears Lomax’s injury setback could rule him out of the World Cup but, in further alterations to the first-choice team, confirmed 23-year-old Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell or Nepo Laulala would be required to start against France.

“Tyrel is very sore. He’s our worst injury. He’s got 30 stitches,” Foster said. “He got stitched by a surgeon last night at different depths it’s actually gone into the muscle. His leg will be in a brace for four or five days as we give that a chance to heal. Long term he looks good, but he’s put himself into the unlikely category for a fortnight. I see no reason why we’d be changing Tyrel [from the World Cup squad].”

As for Barrett, the All Blacks are playing the nervy waiting game as he is expected to front a judicial hearing on Monday (UK time) after his two yellow cards forced Foster’s men to battle with 14 men for 42 minutes against the rampant Boks.

Barrett received his first yellow for repeated team infringements and his second for an ill-advised cleanout attempt gone wrong. After review from the TMO, Barrett’s second yellow card was not upgraded to red threshold – probably because he didn’t appear to make direct contact with Boks hooker Malcolm Marx’s head.

With Retallick and Frizell sidelined, the All Blacks are sweating on Barrett’s availability. Any form of suspension would leave the All Blacks with two fit locks, Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa’i, and therefore likely force Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson to cover second-row from the bench against France.

Such a scenario would shine a spotlight on the decision to carry an extra outside back in the World Cup squad rather than selecting loose forward Samipeni Finau, who featured at lock for the Chiefs this year.

Asked if Jacobson can play lock, Foster said: “You might find out.”

It is, however, worth noting that in the last four years World Rugby judicial committees have heard six cases where a player was red-carded after collecting two yellows in a match. In each case the red card was deemed sufficient, and no suspension was imposed.

At this stage, and amid a fraught judicial climate, Barrett’s fate is out of his hands.

“I’m not sure we’re waiting to see,” Foster said when asked for his predicted outcome. “The facts are the first yellow was not for foul play. The second was a yellow card – it wasn’t a red card – so we’ll have to see. The judiciary fortunately don’t judge things on the reaction of people on the opposition they judge them on facts.”

The All Blacks can alter their World Cup squad before arriving in France late next week but Foster indicated they had not yet considered any such contingency planning.

“We can make decisions whenever we like but concerning the final squad of 33 as per the World Cup regulations not until we get to Lyon.”

Losing Barrett, the form All Blacks lock this season, for any length of time would be a body blow.

“He’s realistic. They always feel gutted because they want to give their best. Scott is at the top of the tree when it comes to that, and we’ve seen his play this year.”

In his second test appearance replacement halfback Cam Roigard provided the sole bright spark on a decidedly deflating night for the All Blacks after delivering a composed display off the bench that included a 50-metre individual try which should help propel the 22-year-old ahead of Finlay Christie in the pecking order.

“I liked him,” Foster said. “He’s been impressive the way he’s trained. We wanted to get him back on the park again. We were impressed by him at the MCG. There were a lot of young players on the park in that second half and it wasn’t easy for them to get the cohesion they wanted but he looked really calm and did what he does well.”

