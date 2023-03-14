Fletcher Newell during an All Blacks training session last year. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks and Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell will miss the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season after requiring surgery for a toe injury sustained during the first round clash against the Chiefs.

Newell started the Crusaders’ opening 31-10 defeat, but was subbed off early in the second half after going down with an injury.

The Crusaders confirmed that he injured his plantar plate (the base of his big toe) which required surgery to repair, meaning he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season — potentially threatening his chances of making the World Cup squad later this year.

The 23-year-old tighthead was likely to have been in Ian Foster’s plans for this year after making his All Blacks debut in the 35-23 victory over the Springboks in Johannesburg — the win that may have saved Foster’s job — before going on to play five more tests in the season.

Fletcher Newell tackled during the Crusaders' round one clash against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

The news is a big blow to the Crusaders, who have already started the season with two losses from three and are missing several other key players through injury.

The Crusaders also confirmed lock Mitch Dunshea will miss the rest of the season after needing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle, while No 8 Cullen Grace is out for six weeks with a collar bone injury.

It adds to the growing casualty ward for coach Scott Robertson, including prop Oli Jager (neck), midfielder Jack Goodhue (groin), hooker George Bell (turf toe) and fullback Will Jordan (migraine-related condition).

They are also sweating on the fitness of David Havili, who was spotted in a left arm sling after last weekend’s 25-24 defeat to the Drua.

Meanwhile, All Blacks and Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown is set to miss a further month of the season after sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Crusaders in round one.

Lienert-Brown’s recovery from the injury, initially expected to see him miss three games, has been slower than expected and means he will be sidelined at least until after the Chiefs’ bye in round seven.