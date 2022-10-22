Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

2023 Fifa World Cup: Why Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova is unfazed by tricky draw

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 draw revealed. Video / FIFA

Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 draw revealed. Video / FIFA

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova is unfazed by the prospect of facing two European teams in the 2023 World Cup.

On Saturday night the Ferns discovered their Group A opponents, with Norway (world No 12),

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport