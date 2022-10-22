Women's FIFA World Cup 2023 draw revealed. Video / FIFA

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova is unfazed by the prospect of facing two European teams in the 2023 World Cup.

On Saturday night the Ferns discovered their Group A opponents, with Norway (world No 12), Switzerland (21) and the Philippines (53) drawn to face the host nation.

They face Norway at Eden Park on July 20 before meeting the Asian side in the capital five days later. The Swiss clash is in Dunedin on July 30.

It wasn't the worst draw for New Zealand (world No 22) – as they avoided the likes of Olympic champions Canada or South American powerhouse Brazil from pot two – but it is still extremely tough.

Europe is the hub of women's football, with the continent making huge advances over the last decade, due to the competition within the region

But Klimkova was pragmatic about the prospect of taking on the northern hemisphere teams.

"I know European football quite well," said the Czech native. "I spent the whole summer in England observing and scouting the European Championship."

She added that the Ferns are accustomed to the European style, having faced eight teams from that continent since March 2020 and pointed out there is no easy route at a World Cup.

"The gaps between the teams are not so big - it's not about you have strong opposition or weak opposition," said Klimkova. "All those teams that are here, they have a reason to be here. Woman's football is growing, it's improving. The two best teams are going to advance and we will do everything to be in those two."

Meikayla Moore of New Zealand celebrates her goal with Ali Riley of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The opening match is critical. Facing Norway is not ideal, though the expected sold-out crowd would ensure a blockbuster occasion.

Norway aren't the team they once were – the Scandinavian nation lifted the World Cup in 1995 – but have some outstanding individuals and a young group, with most of their squad at top European clubs.

The Ferns lost their most recent encounter 2-0 in June, but Klimkova described that performance in Oslo as one of most complete – tactically and technically – of her tenure.

"It was solid," said Klimkova. "We were very organised, we created chances and we spent a lot of time in our final third. That was exciting to see, that we can actually compete against such strong opposition."

The Philippines looms as a must-win match.

The Ferns won their only encounter in June in Los Angeles, after overturning a halftime deficit to prevail 2-1, though Klimkova admitted that victory wasn't necessary a tournament blueprint, achieved more by commitment and physicality than tactics and technique.

But the Ferns will still need at least one other result to reach the round of 16 for the first time, which means they will have to end a long-standing hex at major tournaments.

They have faced European teams on five occasions at World Cups, as well as four times at the Olympics, but each match has ended in defeat.

Overall, in 15 previous World Cup matches the Ferns have managed three draws, against Mexico in 2011 and Canada and China in 2015.

The next step for the New Zealand Football hierarchy is to secure opponents for 2023, to ensure the best possible preparation.

With games locked in against South Korea next month in Christchurch and a match against Portugal in February, there are still four match windows to fill in the first two months of next year, as well as potential warm-up games in the weeks leading into the tournament.

"We'll see who is still available because I believe a lot of teams already have their games scheduled," said Klimkova. "We had a plan A, but we have to go with plan B or C or D because of the draw. And I think that's the smart thing to do, to be more efficient.

"At this point we will be focusing on European teams, Asian teams or teams that have similar style of play to our opposition - [they don't] have to be from the same confederation."