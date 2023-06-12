Sam Says G’day to Western Australia

Kea Kids News: Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei receives a gift of whale bones

When sperm whales tragically die on beaches, a respectful practice is carried out where the whales are stripped for oil and bones, to provide resources and treasured taonga for the people who live there. Kea Kids News reporter Miria takes us to her marae, where Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is welcoming bones from two whales. Video / Kea Kids News