Sam Says G’day to Western Australia

McGregor knocks out Miami Heat mascot in bizarre skit
In an attempt to promote a new pain relief spray, Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a break in the third quarter of game 4 of the NBA finals.
Brumbies fight against the Hurricanes for a place in the semi finals
The Brumbies fight to the last minute for their win over the Hurricanes, advancing them into next week's semifinals. Video / Sky Sport
Puma partners with the original Football Ferns
Puma has announced a partnership with the original Football Ferns from 1975 to recognise what they did for the game and help engage and inspire the next generation of women football. Video / Puma
Crusaders dismantle Drua
The Crusaders have maintained their perfect home playoff record with a near-perfect dismantling of the Fijian Drua. Video / Sky Sport
Chiefs advance after tense test against Reds
Chiefs advance after tense test against Reds. Video / Sky Sport
Kiwis urged to vaccinate to avoid overloading health system
Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora urged Kiwis to vaccinate and be prepared to avoid overloading health system. Video / Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora
Premium: Alan Joyce and Project Sunrise
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce reveals how the airline is tackling "the last big frontier in aviation" with Project Sunrise. Video / Supplied
Children found alive in Amazon Jungle after 40 days
On May 1, a plane crash landed in the Amazon Jungle; killing all three adults on board. Miraculously after a long, lonely 40 days, the four young children on board have been found alive. Video / AP
Shaun Johnson leads Warriors side to another thrilling victory
Shaun Johnson showed serious skill in this week's clash with the Canberra Raiders, leading his side to another impressive victory. Video / Sky Sport
Blues cruise to semi final with home win
Blues vs Waratahs match recap Video / Sky Sport
Local Focus: Young mothers seek the light
Inside Masterton's teen parent unit, Puawānanga.
Loafers lodge survivor
Loafers lodge survivor Faamatala Sili tells his survival story of that fateful night. Video / Mark Mitchell / Aja Lethaby
Auckland's first CBD vertical retirement village
Chris Meehan, chief executive, Winton Land and right, Julian Cook, Winton Land chairman talking about Auckland's first CBD vertical retirement village, Northbrook Wynyard Quarter. Video / Dean Purcell
MetService National Weather: June 9th-11th
MetService National Weather: June 9th-11th.
MetService Christchurch Weather: June 10th
MetService Christchurch Weather: June 10th.
MetService Wellington Weather: June 10th
MetService Wellington Weather: June 10th.
MetService Auckland Weather: June 10th
MetService Auckland Weather: June 10th.
Local Focus: The club helping lay loved ones to rest
Volunteers at Coffin Club Hawke’s Bay have been making baby coffins since 2015.
Focus Sport: Super Rugby finals footy is here
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave talks all things sport… as he’s dressed for formal Friday… Video / NZ Herald
Serial clothes thief caught after two years
Two years of terror: serial clothes thief caught red-pawed. Video / Supplied
Flooding solution for two HB rivers
Duncan McPhail, Pakowhai horticulturalist had 4.5m flood water that devastated his orchard during Cyclone Gabrielle. He has a solution to stop it happening again. Video/Warren Buckland.
Focus: Ikea finally on the way at Auckland’s Sylvia Park
The traditional big blue box, large-format store of 34,000sq m will sell the latest design and home furnishing at Sylvia Park. Video / NZ Herald
Moment gunman shot dead Met sergeant Matt Ratana
Video 2020 of the moment gunman shot dead Met sergeant Matt Ratana with antique revolver. Video / Metropolitan Police
Markets with Madison: SEC takes on Binance, Coinbase
The US regulator has launched an offensive against the world’s two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, plus Apple’s yet to prove a use case for virtual reality headsets to investors.
Focus: Four children stabbed in French playground attack
French knife attack: Syrian refugee critically injures four young children at Annecy park in French Alps. Video / AP
Focus: Man rushed to hospital with critical stab wounds in Otahuhu
Police investigations are underway in Otahuhu after a man was rushed to hospital with critical stab wounds. Video / Hayden Woodward
Auckland Council compromise, Michael Wood now under investigation & four children stabbed in France | Focus Morning Bulletin: 9 June, 2023
Auckland councillors reconvene in a bid to finalise this year’s budget, why airlines are back at war over pricing and how bad has vaping in schools become in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald
Kea Kids News: Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei receives a gift of whale bones
When sperm whales tragically die on beaches, a respectful practice is carried out where the whales are stripped for oil and bones, to provide resources and treasured taonga for the people who live there. Kea Kids News reporter Miria takes us to her marae, where Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is welcoming bones from two whales. Video / Kea Kids News
Whānau Matters: Episode 18 - Don't Be A Sheep
The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is that good people do nothing. Video / Kōwhai Productions
Kea Kids News: David is 9 years old and has already graduated high school!
David Balogun is a brilliant 9-year-old kid in the United States who hasn’t let age stand between him and a diploma. Kea Kids News reporter Henry talks to David from the Kea Kids Studio, and gets some practical advice on setting up goals and knocking them down. Video / Kea Kids News
Focus: Auckland City Mission winter appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
GM of the Auckland City Mission Jacqui Dillon says more Kiwis are struggling this winter as the cost-of-living crisis bites. Video / Alex Burton
Focus: Michael Wood sells airport shares and gives proceeds to charity
Cabinet Minister Michael Wood again faced a grilling by the media, saying he sold his Auckland Airport shares and donated the proceeds to charity. Video / Mark Mitchell
Arnott’s new Auckland factory
The Arnott’s Group begins a new era of manufacturing in NZ. Country director Mike Cullerne shows the Herald around the new factory in Avondale, Auckland. Video / NZ Herald
Jan Tinetti fronts media after privileges committee
Education Minister Jan Tinetti fronts media after privileges committee. Video / Supplied
Boatie collides with Waitere Ferry
Video shows Boatie collided with Waitere Ferry out on the water. Video / Supplied
The Town NZ Forgot
Brooklands, 15km outside of Christchurch, is a town riddled by earthquake damage, though some of its residents are adamant on staying put. Video / George Heard
Watch: Shannen Doherty sheds tears as she begins radiation therapy
Shannen Doherty is seen to be shedding tears as she begins radiation therapy in an emotional video. Video / 'theshando' Instagram
Local Focus: Rotorua Girls High hosts women’s Chiefs
Chiefs Manawa star Luka Connor believes the future is "huge" for tomorrow's players.
Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui explains cost increases
Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui details how the changing of infrastructure is affecting pricing. Video / Auckland Airport