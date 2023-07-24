Latest Video
Auckland shooting: Tributes made for victims
Friends and family have shared heartfelt tributes online and flowers have been laid at the scene. Video / NZ Herald
Focus: Man appears in court over Yanfei Bao disappearance
A man has appeared in court over the disappearance of Yanfei Bao in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald
Focus: Large fire rips through Kāinga Ora house
A large blaze has ripped through a house under construction in Huntington Park, Auckland. Video / Supplied
Chris Hipkins on the resignation of Justice Minister Kiri Allan
Chris Hipkins talks to the media about the resignation of the Justice Minister.
Brazen daylight robbery at Auckland's Vintage Luxury shop
Armed robbers threaten staff and steal tens of thousands worth of products from a luxury brand store located on High St, Auckland CBD. Video / Chris Chan
Local Focus: Shifting to alternate modes of transport
Private cars account for 90 per cent of journeys in Tauranga and it’s causing headaches.
Fire crews battle South Auckland blaze
Auckland fire crews are battling two major fires across the city, including one in a building that houses a petrol station and a fast food restaurant.
Markets with Madison: Pharmacies v Chemist Warehouse
The owner of Life and Unichem pharmacies is confident it can compete against an aggressively expanding Chemist Warehouse discount chain. Video / NZ Herald
Kiri Allan resigns, search for Yanfei Bao continues and Greek Island wildfires | Focus Morning Bulletin July 24, 2023
Kiri Allan resigns after being charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest, the search continues for missing real estate agent while her alleged kidnapper appears in court, and a holiday from hell as thousands of tourists are evacuated in Greece. Video / NZ Herald
Well loved Northland local Phyllis Clark is turning 100
Phyllis Clark, a well-loved Towai, Northland resident, turns 100 on July 31. She drove the school bus for 40 years.
Kids Don't Come With a Manual - Dyspraxia
Jean Paul has recently been diagnosed with dyspraxia and Briar is coming to terms with helping her son overcome the challenges of learning & living with dyspraxia while living in a trilingual whānau. Video / Faultline Films Made with funding from NZ on Air
Watch: Massive car fire at Hamilton shopping centre
A car was engulfed in flames after a "suspicious fire" at Hamilton shopping centre. Video / Supplied
Focus: Winston Peters talks to the media at the NZ First party launch in Auckland
NZ First leader Winston Peters talks to the media after his speech at the party launch in Auckland today. Video / Alex Burton
Focus: Greens co-leader James Shaw warns Labour not to take their support for granted
Greens co-leader James Shaw warns Labour not to take their support for granted, from his speech at their campaign launch in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell
Focus: Marama Davidson and James Shaw warn Labour not to take their support for granted.
Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw warn Labour not to take their support for granted. Video / Mark Mitchell
Watch: Bowyers Stream and Ashburton River in Canterbury flooding under heavy rain
Bowyers Stream and Ashburton River in Canterbury flooding under heavy rain on July 23. Video / Outdoor Access
Watch: Woman protesting removed by force from Stop Co-Governance meeting by attendees
A woman has been removed by force from Julian Batchelor’s Stop Co-Governance roadshow in Papaioea, Palmerston North on Saturday by some of attendees.
NZ First celebrates 30th birthday as Winston Peters cuts cake
New Zealand First leader Winston Peters and party members celebrate the 30th birthday of NZ First during the party's annual conference in Auckland ahead of its 2023 election campaign launch. Video / NZ Herald
Auckland CBD shooting: How it unfolded
A rundown of the Auckland CBD shooting as it unfolded throughout the day. Video / NZ Herald
Pou and plunges - how Wairarapa celebrated Matariki
Matariki celebrated in the Wairarapa with the unveiling of a modern pou and a mass freezing cold dip in the river.
TransGenerations episode three: Gemmah
Gemmah (she/her) is a trans advocate within the justice system and has formed a kapa haka group that performed this year at the Big Gay Out. She grew up in rural Tairawhiti but, realising she was different, headed for the big city as soon as she could. Made with the help of NZ On Air.
M9: Maisey Rika
Maisey Rika speaks at the M9 celebration. Video / Supplied
M9: Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr
Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr speaks at the M( celebration. Video / Supplied
M9: Verenoa Hetit
Verenoa Hetit speaks at the M9 celebration. Video / Supplied
M9: The Hori
The Hori speaks at the M9 celebration. Video / Supplied
M9: Sian Montgomergy-Neutze
Sian Montgomergy-Neutze speaks at M9 celebration. Video / Supplied
M9: Nigel Borell
Nigel Borell speaks at M9 celebration. Video/ Supplied
M9: Nikau Hindin
Nikau Hindin speaks at the M9 celebration. Video / M9
M9: Ria Hall
Ria Hall speaks at the M9 celebration. Video / Supplied
Police appeal for information on person missing in Christchurch
Police appeal for information on person missing in Christchurch.
Incident at Auckland Ferry Building
Police have been alerted to two people on top of the Auckland Ferry Building on Quay St. Video / Supplied
Watch: Fifa Fan Festival opens at the Cloud
The Fifa Fan Festival is finally underway after its opening was delayed following the Auckland CBD shooting. Video / NZ Herald
Focus Live: Auckland shooting victims update
Two male construction workers aged in their forties have been confirmed as the pair killed in yesterday's Auckland CBD shooting. Video / NZ Herald
‘Nation in mourning’ as investigations continue in Downtown Auckland
Seven people remain in hospital and the “nation is in mourning” following the terrifying and traumatic shooting in downtown Auckland yesterday. Video / NZ Herald
A nation in mourning, school mums testify in trial and dental grant increase | Focus Morning Bulletin July 21, 2023
Investigations continue following the mass shooting in downtown Auckland, school mums recall meetings with Lauren Diackason hours before she killed her children and Government dental grants increase five-fold after policy change, Video / NZ Herald
Kea Kids News: Kids rate this winter’s most popular toys
Adults say these are the best toys of the season, but kids will be the judge of that. Kea Kids News reporter Hanna and some of the top toy experts in the country put them to the test!
David Hartnell is buying a restaurant
David Hartnell talks about buying restaurant, at 79, with his partner of 30 years, Somboon Khansuk. Video / NZ Herald