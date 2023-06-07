Sam Says G’day to Tasmania

In Tasmania, 250km south of mainland Australia, things happen a wee bit differently. The capital city, Hobart, has a harbour out the front and a huge mountain in the backyard. Mona, the offbeat Museum of Old and New Art, is as much about food and festivals as it is pictures hanging on the wall. The sea cliffs here are the tallest in the southern hemisphere; the wildlife is like nowhere else on Earth (ever met a Tasmanian devil?); and the whisky and gin are most definitely top-shelf. Follow Sam Wallace as he says “G’day” to some friendly locals (human and otherwise) and has a good look around.