Sam Says G’day to South Australia

What on earth is this place? ... In South Australia we reward those with curious hearts. Start in the boutique city of Adelaide and you’ll find over 200 cellar doors on our doorstep, a labyrinth of bars and city laneways. Venture further afield and discover incredible array of natural landscapes in every direction. Join Sam Wallace as he heads ‘outback’ to discover the vast ancient landscape of the Flinders Ranges. Follow along as he meets a couple of Kiwi locals, and discovers the best places to sleep, eat, and watch the sun go down on this breathtaking region. The Flinders Ranges is located just 5hours drive from Adelaide. Come and reward your wonder in South Australia.

Kea Kids News: Muslim students prepare for pilgrimage during Hajj
Every year, Muslims from all over the world take a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, called Hajj, and participate in a series of rituals in remembrance of the events of Prophet Ibrahim’s life. Kea Kids News reporter Izzah and her classmates at IQRA School in Auckland take us inside their recognition of Hajj, and the things they practise to prepare for their own pilgrimage someday.

Netball World Cup: Full Version
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on what is in store.