Latest Video
Watch: Warriors claim statement victory over Sharks
The Warriors have delivered yet another thrilling performance at home, beating the Cronulla Sharks 44-12
Watch: Lost kids reunited with parents after night in the cold
Video of the two kids being reunited with parents after night in Southland Bush. Video / NZ Police
Watch: Aussie man and his dog rescued after surviving two months at sea
An Australian man, Tim Shaddock has been rescued after being stranded at sea with his dog for two months. They both survived by eating raw fish and drinking rain water. Video / 9 NEWS
Sir Tim Clark on the Emirates Ambassador program and its latest face, Penelope Cruz
Emirates President Sir Tim Clark talks to Grant Bradley about the latest face of Emirates Ambassador program, Penelope Cruz. Video / NZ Herald
Herald Ski Club names New Zealand's best ski fields
The overall winners are revealed in the search for NZ's favourite ski field. Video / Thomas Bywater
TransGenerations episode two: Lexie
A closer look into the life of Lexie, a trans woman living in NZ. Made with the help of NZ On Air.
The lowdown on who NZ will play in Group A: Fifa Women's World Cup
Sit down with the NZ Herald and a panel of experts to get the lowdown on who the Football Ferns will play in Group A of the Fifa Women's World Cup.
What to expect from the tournament: Fifa Women's World Cup
Sit down with the NZ Herald and a panel of experts to discuss what to expect from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.
How can the Football Ferns make history: Fifa Women's World Cup
Sit down with the NZ Herald and a panel of experts to discuss how the Football Ferns can make history in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.
Local Focus: Going native in a Masterton forest reserve
The 30 year story of turning an urban wasteland into a thriving forest.
Inside Emirates: Sir Tim Clark on the future of the airline
Emirates Director Sir Tim Clark gives an exclusive interview to the New Zealand Herald about the exciting future for the airline.
Watch: Go behind-the-scenes with the All Blacks for their Jockey photoshoot
Dalton Papalii, George Bower and Jordie Barrett are taking centre stage as this year's Jockey models. Video / All Blacks
Kea Kids News: Descendants of French settlers reflect on their heritage
Every year on the 14th of July, French folks all over the world celebrate the French Revolution with Bastille Day. Video / Kea Kids
Kea Kids: Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni gets her malu
Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni has just received her malu, a traditional, sacred Samoan tatau, or tattoo. Video / Kea Kids
'We are the opportunity waiting to happen' Te Pāti Māori
Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer gives an interview with the Herald ahead of the party's campaign launch. Video / NZ Herald
Fifa Women's World Cup: Inside the training camp of the best team in the world
Michael Burgess and Bonnie Jansen take a look inside the Fifa Women's World Cup, where they watch the training camp of the best team in the world. Video / Carson Bluck
New milk bottle concerns Napier resident
June Clark explains to Hawke's Bay Today reporter Mitchell Hageman why the new plastic one litre milk bottle is causing her grief. Video / Warren Buckland
Focus: Gloriavale leavers speak outside court
Leavers win Employment Court case, judge rules women born to work and any choice ‘illusionary’. Video / George Heard
BBC presenter named, $110m on renovations and Benefits of Fifa Fever | Focus Morning Bulletin July 12, 2023
BBC presenter Hugh Edwards named in scandal, $110m on renovations and Benefits of Fifa Fever, is it good long term? Video / NZ Herald
Markets with Madison: Used car market slowing
Turners Automotive Group CEO says the second-hand car market is slowing and electric vehicles are hard to source. Video / NZ Herald
Local Focus: Freshwater policy changes are coming
Katikati growers, farmers and residents discuss water quality with the Regional Council.
Boston Wilson found guilty of murdering Chance Aipolani-Nielson
After the verdict was delivered three security guards had to seize Wilson and take him away. Video / NZ Herald
Expert's chilling Titan submersible claim
A submarine expert and engineer has presented a chilling vision of the final moments of the doomed Titan submersible’s crew. Video / NZ Herald / AP
Oritain: How the science works
Oritain: A quality, forensic authenticity product checker. Video / Supplied
Focus: Police called to violent neighbour dispute
Police were called to a dispute between neighbours in Manurewa, South Auckland, overnight that resulted in two people injured and a car crashed into a fence. Video / NZ Herald
Hospital hot-bedding, court delays and White Island eruption trial | Focus Morning Bulletin July 12, 2023
Hospital hot-bedding as patients get moved from beds to chairs to free up space, just how long families are waiting amid court delays and Whakaari White Island's owners' health and safety obligations put under a spotlight. Video / NZ Herald
Kea Kids News: Muslim students prepare for pilgrimage during Hajj
Every year, Muslims from all over the world take a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, called Hajj, and participate in a series of rituals in remembrance of the events of Prophet Ibrahim’s life. Kea Kids News reporter Izzah and her classmates at IQRA School in Auckland take us inside their recognition of Hajj, and the things they practise to prepare for their own pilgrimage someday.
Kea Kids News: Kid writer creates his own Matariki pūrākau (English)
Te Rongopai “Popai” Curreen-Tukiwaho is an Auckland playwright, and he’s also a kid! Kea Kids News reporter Ibee interviews Popai about his family’s Matariki traditions, and we see an animated special of Popai’s latest work, Hiwa-i-te-Rangi: The Wishing Star. Video / Kea Kids News
MetService National Weather: July 11th-13th
MetService National Weather: July 11th-13th Video / MetService
Kea Kids News: Kid writer creates his own Matariki pūrākau (Maori)
Te Rongopai “Popai” Curreen-Tukiwaho is an Auckland playwright, and he’s also a kid! Kea Kids News reporter Ibee interviews Popai about his family’s Matariki traditions, and we see an animated special of Popai’s latest work, Hiwa-i-te-Rangi: The Wishing Star. Video / Kea Kids News
MetService Auckland Weather: July 12th
MetService Auckland Weather: July 12th Video / MetService
MetService Wellington Weather: July 12th
MetService Wellington Weather: July 12th Video / MetService
MetService Christchurch Weather: July 12th
MetService Christchurch Weather: July 12th Video / MetService
Watch: Toby's restaurant faces closure after fourth break in in two years
After an increased amount of break ins and robberies Auckland wide, Toby's restaurant faces closure after fourth break in in two years.
Netball World Cup: Full Version
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on what is in store.
Netball World Cup: What next for the Silver Ferns?
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on What next for the Silver Ferns?
Netball World Cup: Will the Silver Ferns regret leaving Peta Toeava at home?
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on whether or not the Silver Ferns regret leaving Peta Toeava at home?
Netball World Cup: Will the Silver Ferns regret leaving Peta Toeava at home?
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to talk about the key selections.
Netball World Cup: Wing defence: Kate Heffernan or Karin Burger?
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on the wing defence: Kate Heffernan or Karin Burger?