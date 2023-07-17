What on earth is this place? ... In South Australia we reward those with curious hearts. Start in the boutique city of Adelaide and you’ll find over 200 cellar doors on our doorstep, a labyrinth of bars and city laneways. Venture further afield and discover incredible array of natural landscapes in every direction. Join Sam Wallace as he heads ‘outback’ to discover the vast ancient landscape of the Flinders Ranges. Follow along as he meets a couple of Kiwi locals, and discovers the best places to sleep, eat, and watch the sun go down on this breathtaking region. The Flinders Ranges is located just 5hours drive from Adelaide. Come and reward your wonder in South Australia.