Local Focus: Who should pay for Gisborne Bridge?
Gisborne farmer Sam Gemmell completely cut-off after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Markets with Madison: How rate hikes hurt the economy
New Zealand has copped one of the most aggressive rate hiking cycles in history - has it caused enough economic damage for the Reserve Bank to pause? Video / NZ Herald
Whakaari White Island trial, police car smashes into bus stop and Ukraine calls on more aid | Focus Morning Bulletin: July 10, 2023
Whakaari White island trial gets underway today, dramatic scenes after a police car crash in Auckland and why New Zealand could come under pressure to provide more aid to Ukraine in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald
Focus: Police vehicle crashes during a suspected fleeing driver incident
Police vehicle collides with a bus stop, signs, and light pole during a suspected fleeing driver incident. Video / Hayden Woodward
Rewi Spraggon explains Puanga, Matariki’s older brother
We are starting Matariki 2023 week with a look at Puanga, the star Rigel in Orion. Video / NZ Herald
Kids Don't Come With a Manual - ADHD, PTSD and anxiety
After escaping an abusive relationship, solo mum of 4 Jan Marie is on a new path forward and is looking for ways to help support her son Anthony who is struggling with severe anxiety, ADHD and PTSD. Video / Faultline Films Made with funding from NZ on Air
Sam Cane trips a pitch invader during the All Blacks match
Sam Cane kicks a pitch invader during the All Blacks v Argentina match in Mendoza. Video / Tomy Menna
Two dead, more injured after car collides with truck at speed
Two people have died after a crash on Ulster St, Whitiora, early this morning, after a car collided with a truck at speed.
Oliver's convoy! 60 trucks surprise boy for his birthday
After his mum posted on Facebook requesting a trucker give him a ride for his birthday, Oliver Johnson got more than 60 in convoy as a special treat. Video / NZ Herald
Ethan Browne performs haka on Home and Away
Ethan Browne performing a haka with co-stars on Home and Away. Video / TVNZ
Greens ‘the only party’ to treat climate crisis as emergency
James Shaw speaks to the media following his and Marama Davidson's reaffirmation as Green party co-leaders. Video / Sylvie Whinray
House ablaze in Hillsborough
Shocking footage shows a house ablaze in the Auckland suburb of Hillsborough. Video / Supplied
Watch: 'Barbie' Movie Trailer
Take a look at the trailer for the upcoming film 'Barbie' directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie. Video / Warner Bros. Pictures
Local Focus: Take a tour of Stonehenge Aotearoa
How a replica of the English Stonehenge was built in a Carterton paddock.
Watch: 24 firefighters battled a large house fire on Hillsborough Road overnight
A two storey property on Hillsborough Road, Mount Roskill caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning. Emergency services were able to respond and contain the fire. Video / Hayden Woodward
Carmel Sepuloni receives her malu (tattoo) from tufuga ta tatau master tattooist
Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni receives her malu (tattoo) from tufuga ta tatau master tattooist, Li’aifaiva Imo Levi. Video / Michael Craig
TransGenerations episode one: Brady
A closer look into the life of Brady, a trans woman living in NZ.
Getting up close to animals at Auckland Zoo
A close-up look at some of Auckland Zoo's most recent arrivals. Video / Dean Purcell
Highlights from chef Josh Emett's mouthwatering Instagram
Josh is labelled a “celebrity chef” in many quarters but his culinary credentials and skills have been deeply embedded for more than three decades, well before television and social media catapulted him into stardom. Video / Josh Emett
"It's particularly racist" Buddy Mikaere discusses his anti co-governance protest
A word from Buddy Mikaere from the scene of his anti co-governance protest tonight in Mt Manganui.
Smokefree Rockquest: Taranaki Regional Final
All the nerves, drama and trivia from backstage at the Taranaki regional finals for Smokefree Rockquest 2023! Video / Supplied
Focus Live: Hipkins speaks to media
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to the media following his speech on the Government's foreign policy.
Cyclone Gabrielle rescue
The Lowe Corporation rescue helicopter crew attempt a rooftop rescue of a woman and child in Esk Valley during Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust
New $150m The Helier retirement village
Brent Pattison, Oceania Healthcare chief executive tells us about the project and how the first residents are already moving in. Video / Sylvie Whinray
FENZ updates on tragic volunteer firefighter deaths
FENZ updates on the tragic volunteer firefighter deaths in Muriwai.
'IHO': Geneva AM - Waiata Anthems
Geneva Alexander-Marsters (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) taps into the wisdom of te ao Māori during her pregnancy. Through her waiata 'IHO', Geneva emboldens fellow Māori mothers to embrace tikanga in childbirth without fear. To check out Geneva AM's and other amazing artists documentaries head to waiataanthems.co.nz.
Focus: Fire in Henderson
A fire has broken out on View Road in Henderson overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward
Markets with Madison: Best and Worst NZ stocks
One NZX50 stock is down 80 per cent year to date, while cyclicals linked to housing such as Fletcher Building and Ryman Healthcare are back on the agenda. Video / NZ Herald
Government defends unused RATs, how much time kids spend on screens and Airport bathrooms get a refresh | Focus Morning Bulletin: July 7, 2023
Expiring rapid antigen tests still to be used, research into kids' screen-time and gender-neutral toilets on the way at Auckland Airport in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald
History behind newly minted art installation at the Trust’s HQ
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chairperson Ngarimu Blair explains the history behind a newly minted art installation at the Trust’s headquarters. Video / NZ Herald
Kea Kids: KPA Battle Squad
Sibling rivalry ignites the dance floor on KPA Battle Squad. Video / Kea Kids
Kea Kids: Fakame
Kids are the stars on Children’s Sunday in this Tongan church. Video / Kea Kids
Auckland dairy attack: Hammer-wielding robbers seriously injure two people
Auckland dairy attack: Hammer-wielding robbers seriously injure two people. Video / Supplied
Watch: Dairy worker attacked with hatchet
CCTV shows the moment a Hastings dairy worker was injured trying to avoid a swinging hatchet attack by a masked man who walked in demanding money. Video / Cornwall Park Dairy
Vape store hit by ram raid
CCTV shows the raid.
Dairy attack, police see longer response times and the $850 Rolls-Royce stolen from Glen Eden woman’s home | Focus Morning Bulletin: July 6, 2023
Shocking daylight attack leaves a dairy owner in hospital, just how long you could now wait for police in an emergency and what happened to a near million-dollar Rolls-Royce stolen from a suburban Auckland home in the latest headlines.
Watch: $850k Rolls-Royce Ghost stolen from West Auckland home
A West Auckland woman is distraught after her 2023 Rolls-Royce Ghost worth $850,000 was stolen from her home in the 20 minutes she was out getting takeaways. Video / supplied
MetService Christchurch Weather: July 6th
MetService Christchurch Weather: July 6th
MetService Wellington Weather: July 6th
MetService Wellington Weather: July 6th