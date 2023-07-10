Check out Sam Wallace’s epic Aussie adventure to the Northern Territory’s Top End! Be inspired as Sam experiences a holiday that’s different in every sense – from immersive Aboriginal culture experiences, multicultural food markets and teeming waterfalls, to spectacular scenic helicopter flights, gourmet dining, air boating and kaleidoscopic sunsets that take your breath away. And don’t forget the Territory most famous four-legged friends, as Sam gets up-close-and-personal with saltwater crocodiles! If you seek different, Australia’s Northern Territory is the holiday for you!