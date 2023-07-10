Voyager 2023 media awards

Sam Says G’Day to Northern Territory

Check out Sam Wallace’s epic Aussie adventure to the Northern Territory’s Top End! Be inspired as Sam experiences a holiday that’s different in every sense – from immersive Aboriginal culture experiences, multicultural food markets and teeming waterfalls, to spectacular scenic helicopter flights, gourmet dining, air boating and kaleidoscopic sunsets that take your breath away. And don’t forget the Territory most famous four-legged friends, as Sam gets up-close-and-personal with saltwater crocodiles! If you seek different, Australia’s Northern Territory is the holiday for you!

Kids Don't Come With a Manual - ADHD, PTSD and anxiety
Kahu

After escaping an abusive relationship, solo mum of 4 Jan Marie is on a new path forward and is looking for ways to help support her son Anthony who is struggling with severe anxiety, ADHD and PTSD. Video / Faultline Films Made with funding from NZ on Air

Cyclone Gabrielle rescue
The Lowe Corporation rescue helicopter crew attempt a rooftop rescue of a woman and child in Esk Valley during Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust

'IHO': Geneva AM - Waiata Anthems
Geneva Alexander-Marsters (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) taps into the wisdom of te ao Māori during her pregnancy. Through her waiata 'IHO', Geneva emboldens fellow Māori mothers to embrace tikanga in childbirth without fear. To check out Geneva AM's and other amazing artists documentaries head to waiataanthems.co.nz.