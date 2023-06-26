Voyager 2023 media awards

Sam Says G’day to ACT

Prepare to be surprised as you take in some of the iconic attractions in Australia’s very own capital city, Canberra. Join Sam Wallace in the Australian Capital Territory as he takes to the sky in a hot air balloon, unleashes his inner foodie at the quirky Space Kitchen dessert emporium and quaffs a few cheeky vinos at The Vintner’s Daughter winery. He even goes in search of Australia’s PM, Anthony Albanese at the Australian Federal Parliament House. There’s a lot to see in the ACT and Sam got to experience a whole heap of it.

Crusaders battle to the end
Rugby

The Crusaders battle to the end as Mo'unga winds the clock down into the red, and then raises the flags from out on the right for the final points of the 2023 season. Video / NZ Herald

Smokefree Rockquest: Central Otago
Entertainment

So much to do, so much to see... And this was definitely true at our Central Otago Regional Final. From kickflips, to band ties, to mini bass guitars, to pretend table tennis – wise-cracking Chris Mac of Six60 was on the scene eating pizza and finding out more about our regional acts! To see you or your mate, or just some awesome up-and-coming kiwi music talent, tune in to our weekly webisode! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.

Basmati Bitch - Trailer
Entertainment

Trailer for the upcoming Auckland Theatre Company production Basmati Bitch. Video / Auckland Theatre Company / Director: Calvin Sang / Director of Photography: Daryl J Wong

Smokefree Rockquest: Wairarapa
Entertainment

Love, exquisite, bazinga, delectable linguine!? Our acts at the Wairarapa Regional Finals shared their sensational favourite words! Riiki Reid unofficially declared the event “one of the most wholesome Rockquests ever”, met a very supportive “dad-ager”, and fired some quick questions at our finalists! We had a blast at the event, so check out all the fun in our weekly On The Road webisode! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.

