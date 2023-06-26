Sam Says G’day to ACT

Latest Video
Focus: Kiri Allan responds to Nat’s law & order policy
Justice minister Kiri Allan's response to National's law and order policy announced today. Video / Mark Mitchell
Focus: National leader Christopher Luxon announcing policies to reduce crime
National leader Christopher Luxon, announcing policies to reduce crime, during his speech to the Party's annual conference in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell
A snappy alternative way to eat a banana
Kiwi tiktoker shows an alternative way to eat a banana. Video / campingkiwi
Focus Live: Christopher Luxon unveils National's law and order policy
National's law and order policy was revealed at the party's conference in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald
Watch: Glastonbury crowd finishes song as Lewis Capaldi battles tics and a lost voice
Lewis Capaldi continues to struggle with tics on-stage, as well as losing his voice whilst performing at Glastonbury. Luckily the crowd was more than happy to help him out. Video / Dan Walker
Watch: Heavyweight Star Justin Tafa suffers a nasty eye poke to end fight early
In his bout against debutante Austen Lane, UFC heavyweight star Justin Tafa was the victim of a nasty fight-ending eye poke, only 30 seconds in.
On the Sopranos Tour in New Jersey
Grant Bradley takes the Sopranos Tour in New Jersey visiting famous locations from the show. Video / Grant Bradley
Chloe Swarbrick: The millenial seeking to make change in NZ
Chloe Swarbrick making sure the 'boomers' listen to the disenchanted millennials. Video / NZ Herald / Parliament TV / Chloe Swarbrick
Crusaders battle to the end
The Crusaders battle to the end as Mo'unga winds the clock down into the red, and then raises the flags from out on the right for the final points of the 2023 season. Video / NZ Herald
MetService Severe Weather: June 24th
MetService Severe Weather: June 24th Video / MetService
Smokefree Rockquest: Central Otago
So much to do, so much to see... And this was definitely true at our Central Otago Regional Final. From kickflips, to band ties, to mini bass guitars, to pretend table tennis – wise-cracking Chris Mac of Six60 was on the scene eating pizza and finding out more about our regional acts! To see you or your mate, or just some awesome up-and-coming kiwi music talent, tune in to our weekly webisode! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.
Watch: 'Priscilla' Biopic Movie Trailer
Official teaser trailer for 'Priscilla' written and directed by Sofia Coppola. Video / A24
Local Focus: Fred's wonderful world of film
93-year-old film maker Fred Holloway documents the people of Wairarapa.
Basmati Bitch - Trailer
Trailer for the upcoming Auckland Theatre Company production Basmati Bitch. Video / Auckland Theatre Company / Director: Calvin Sang / Director of Photography: Daryl J Wong
Team New Zealand sail their AC75 Te Rehutai
Team New Zealand sail their AC75 Te Rehutai in preparation for the 37th America's Cup. Video / ETNZ
Focus Sport: Weekend Sports Preview June 23
The weekend sports preview with Bonnie Jansen and D'Arcy Waldegrave. Video / NZ Herald
Boat capsizes in Raglan, skipper fined $900
Boat capsizes in Raglan, skipper fined $900. Video / Surfline
MetService Severe Weather: June 23rd
MetService Severe Weather: June 23rd. Video / Metservice
First look at Te Arai Links North Course
An exclusive flyover of the second hole at Te Arai Links North Course, set to open in October. Video / Ricky Robinson
Police spike flying Beetle
The offender in a high-speed highway chase that started in Christchurch allegedly stole three vehicles. Video / ODT
Bollywood is coming to Napier
Bollywood is coming to Napier. Video / Warren Buckland
Smokefree Rockquest: Wairarapa
Love, exquisite, bazinga, delectable linguine!? Our acts at the Wairarapa Regional Finals shared their sensational favourite words! Riiki Reid unofficially declared the event “one of the most wholesome Rockquests ever”, met a very supportive “dad-ager”, and fired some quick questions at our finalists! We had a blast at the event, so check out all the fun in our weekly On The Road webisode! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.
Ski Club 2023: Searching for New Zealand’s best ski field
This winter the Herald Travel is searching from high to low for New Zealand’s best ski field.
Focus: Raid at Head Hunters gang headquarters
Police are at the scene of the Head Hunter's gang headquarters on View Road in Henderson where they have made multiple arrests. Video / NZ Herald
'Catastrophic implosion' Titan sub crew lost, Tairāwhiti in state of emergency & are there really 1800 new police? | Focus Morning Bulletin: June 22, 2023
Searchers confirm the Titan sub has had a 'catastrophic implosion' and the five crew have been lost, Tairāwhiti is put in a state of emergency over heavy rainfall and the Government questioned over the 'new' 1800 police the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald
Markets with Madison: BlackRock’s Bitcoin effect
BlackRock’s application for a Bitcoin ETF has pushed the price of the digital asset up 80 per cent for the year, above US$30,000. Plus, how the Fed’s interest rate pause may prolong pain for the U.S economy.
Cleanery founders Ellie and Mark discuss plans to expand into the US
Cleanery co founders Ellie Brade and Mark Sorensen on expanding their green cleaning and personal grooming products into Coles and Woolworths across the Tasman, and a new push into the US.
Locals Only: Sam Heselwood performs Home
Sam Heselwood performs his song Home. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Locals Only
Locals Only: Sam Heselwood performs How’s Heaven
Sam Heselwood performs his song How’s Heaven. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Locals Only
Focus: Large fire in St. Marys Bay
Emergency services attended a large fire in St. Marys Bay this morning with nearby residents being evacuated. Video / Hayden Woodward
Kea Kids News: Armageddon artists
Armageddon draws incredible Auckland artists. Video / Kea Kids
Kea Kids News: Cosplay parade
Spectacular cosplay takes centre stage. Video / Kea Kids
Whānau Matters: Episode 24 - Whanau Meeting - Teen Pregnancy Part 1
When your child is having a child, it involves the whole whānau. Video / Kōwhai Productions
Fudged the numbers? Inside the Government’s 1800 ‘new cops’ milestone
ANALYSIS: Police and the Government are being cagey, refusing to front the numbers.
Flooding in Eskdale
Video showing flooding in Eskdale. Video / Jess Montaperto
Sam Says G’day to ACT
Prepare to be surprised as you take in some of the iconic attractions in Australia’s very own capital city, Canberra. Join Sam Wallace in the Australian Capital Territory as he takes to the sky in a hot air balloon, unleashes his inner foodie at the quirky Space Kitchen dessert emporium and quaffs a few cheeky vinos at The Vintner’s Daughter winery. He even goes in search of Australia’s PM, Anthony Albanese at the Australian Federal Parliament House. There’s a lot to see in the ACT and Sam got to experience a whole heap of it.
MetService Severe Weather: June 22nd
MetService Severe Weather: June 22nd. Video / Metservice
CCTV of a smash and grab of a jewellery store in Auckland
Bayley James Christensen was involved in four smash and grabs at jewellery stores in Auckland and Christchurch, making off with thousands of dollars worth of jewellery. Video / Supplied
Focus: Up to 75 hours of heavy rain on the way
Up to 75 hours of non-stop rain is set to inundate the North Island’s East Coast after Northland's heavy rain warning lifts. Video / NZ Herald