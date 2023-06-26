Sam Says G’day to ACT

Smokefree Rockquest: Central Otago

So much to do, so much to see... And this was definitely true at our Central Otago Regional Final. From kickflips, to band ties, to mini bass guitars, to pretend table tennis – wise-cracking Chris Mac of Six60 was on the scene eating pizza and finding out more about our regional acts! To see you or your mate, or just some awesome up-and-coming kiwi music talent, tune in to our weekly webisode! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.