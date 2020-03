The South Island has had possibly its biggest night in the 60 years of the Golden Shears in Masterton with a near clean sweep of major titles on the last of the championships' four days.

But the south was left still without the big one, as it has done since 1989, with Hawke's Bay gun Rowland Smith claiming the Golden Shears Open Shearing Championship for a seventh time by Hawke's Bay gun Rowland Smith, despite a spirited challenge from 10-times finalist Nathan Stratford and first-time finalist and fellow Invercargill shearer Leon Samuels, who were second and third respectively.

The southern imprint was otherwise everywhere, highlighted by Canterbury-based Southland shearer Troy Pyper's role in New Zealand's first transtasman test shearing win in three years, Central Otago-based Gisborne woolhandler Joel Henare's eighth consecutive Golden Shears Open woolhandling title, and Marlborough gun Angus Moore's second PGG Wrightson National Shearing Circuit final win, eight years after his first.

Earlier in the day 23-year-old Brandon Maguire Ratima, of Winton, added the Golden Shears Senior shearing title to the Intermediate title he won two years ago, and Amber Poihipi, 29, of Ohai, who voluntarily upgraded from Junior soon after the start of the season in October, won the Senior woolhandling title.

Advertisement

Marlborough shearing contractor Sarah Higgins joined the party by winning the women's Invitation shearing event.

Rowland Smith, right, and judge Ken McPherson after finishing the 60th Golden Shears Open shearing final and winning the glamour event for a seventh time. Photo / Pete Nikolaison, Golden Shears

One of the few northern triumphs on a busy last day was that of Te Kuiti woolhandler Keryn Herbert who won the North Island Open Woolhandling Circuit final, to claim a place in next season's New Zealand transtasman team with Smith, Moore and Henare, although the team selection depends on availability.

Results from the 60th Golden Shears international shearing and woolhandling championships at Masterton, NZ, March 4-7, 2020:

International:

Transtasman shearing test (12 sheep- 6 merino, 3 long wool, 3 second-shear): New Zealand 227.977pts (Troy Pyper 17min 56.292sec, 68.482pts; Paerata Abraham 17min 9.053sec, 75.87pts; Nathan Stratford 17min 55.842sec, 78.625pts) beat Australia 239.289pts (Daniel McIntyre 16min 49.258sec, 66.797pts; Nathan Meaney 17min 21.445sec, 78.656pts; Damien Boyle 19min 35.047sec, 93.836pts).

North Canterbury-based Southland shearer Troy Pyper in his leading performance as New Zealand broke a five-match transtasman series losing streak to beat Australia. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

Transtasman woolhandling test (8 fleeces - 4 merino, 4 longwool): New Zealand (Sheree Alabaster, Pagan Karauria) 280pts beat Australia (Aroha Garvin, Racheal Hutchison) 373.5pts.

Shearing:

Open final (20 sheep): Rowland Smith (Hastings) 17min 42.212sec, 6q.761pts, 1; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 18min 44.201sec, 63.26pts, 2; Leon Samuels (Invercargill) 17min 56.528sec, 63.526pts, 3; John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 18min 23.301sec, 64.715pts, 4; David Buick (Pongaroa) 18min 1.45sec, 65.223pts, 5; Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Whangamomona) 18min 50.537sec, 66.927pts, 6.,

PGG Wrightson National Circuit Final (15 sheep - 3 merino, 3 longwool, 3 corriedale, 3 lambs, 3 second-shear): Angus Moore (Seddon) 18min 41.553sec, 71.278pts, 1; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 19min 15.133sec, 71.557pts, 2; Troy Pyper (Invercargill/Amberley) 19min 16.042sec, 72.802pts, 2; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 19min 20.86sec, 73.643pts, 4; Aaron Haynes (Feilding) 20min 13.349sec, 76.267pts, 5; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 18min 11.507sec, 76.975pts, 6. Godfrey Bowen Trophy (best quality): Nathan Stratford 13.8pts.

Advertisement

Senior final (12 sheep): Brandon Maguire Ratima (Winton) 14min 38.53sec, 52.594pts, 1;

Reuben Alabaster (Taihape) 14min 41.246sec, 55.229pts, 2; Gethin Lewis (Wales) 14min 38.365sec, 55.835pts, 3; Ruka Braddick (Eketahuna) 15min 15.356sec, 57.352pts, 4; Paul Swann (Wairoa) 14min 32.016sec, 57.767pts, 5; Ross Thomson (Dawlish, England) 16min 10.058sec, 58.753pts, 6.

Intermediate final (8 sheep): Cullum Pritchard (Pongaroa) 10min 34.315sec, 42.841pts, 1; Brayden Clifford (Waikaka) 11min 35.427sec, 43.521pts, 2; Cory Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 11min 18.797sec, 43.94pts, 3; Aled Llyr Evans (Wales) 11min 7.406sec, 45.37pts, 4; Manahi Fox (Masterton) 11min 8.862sec, 45.434pts, 5; Matthew Hunt (Waikaka) 10min 44.257sec, 47.963pts, 6.

Central Otago-based Joel Henare, from Gisborne, on his way to Golden Shears Open woolhandling title number eight. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

Junior final (5 sheep): Elis Rees (Wales) 8min 14.586sec, 33.129pts, 1; Sam Jones (Wales) 8min 59.489sec, 33.574pts, 2; Destiny Paikea (Heriot) 9min 21.806,sec, 38.09pts, 3; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 10min 26.771pts, 4; 40.539pts, 4; James Wilson (Winton) 9min 45.947sec, 41.297pts, 5; Kyle Rhodes (Wairoa) 9min 20.448sec, 41.622pts, 6.

Novice final(2 sheep): Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 6min 18.352sec, 25.918pts, 1; Michael Buick (Pongaroa) 6min 35.053sec, 30.753pts, 2; Lachie Crafar (Kimbolton) 7min 41.119sec, 33.556pts, 3; Chief Whakaue (Tikokino) 7min 2.136sec, 33.607pts, 4; Connor McIntyre (Pongaroa) 5min 26.354sec, 37.818pts, 5; Josh Devane (Taihape) 8min 11.972sec, 39.099pts, 6.

Women (6 sheep): Sarah Higgins (Blenheim) 8min 40.533sec, 35.36pts, 1; Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 8min 21.201sec, 37.06pts, 2; Catherine Mullooly (Matawai) 8min 37.553sec, 37.711pts, 3; Emily Welch (Waikaretu) 9min 10.506sec, 39.025pts, 4; Laura Bradley (Woodville) 9min 27.692sec, 40.719pts, 5; Emily Te Kapa (Scotland) 9min 52.044sec, 43.268pts, 6.

Blades shearing (3 sheep): Allan Oldfield (Geraldine) 8min 59.075sec, 38.954pts, 1; Isaac Duckmanton (Okuku) 9min 19.663sec, 45.983pts, 2; Peter Casserley (Oamaru) 12min 12.346sec, 47.95pts, 3; Phil Oldfield(Geraldine) 10min 26.161sec, 54.975pts, 4; Katie Reid (Scotland) 14min 19.107sec, 73.955pts, 5; Allan Grant (Scotland/Carterton) 12min 10.812sec, 80.541pts, 6.

Blades Challenge: Allan Oldfield (Geraldine) 7min 1.274sec, 32.564pts, 1; Phil Oldfield (Geraldine) 7min 14.137sec, 37.207pts, 2; Katie Reid (Crieff, Scotland) 10min 24.991sec, 56.25pts, 3; Nicki Gutler (Australia) 14min 11.479sec, 59.074pts, 4.

Open Encouragement Invitation (6 sheep): Marshall Guy (Kaeo) 6min 56.905sec, 31.845pts, 1; David Gordon (Masterton) 7min 6.239sec, 31.979pts, 2; Darren Alexander (Hastings) 8min 12.186sec, 32.943pts, 3; Tegwyn Bradley (Woodville) 7min 36.08sec, 33.304pts, 4; D.J.Crawford (Gisborne) 8min 11.11sec, 41.223pts, 5; Dean Herlihy (Whangamomona) 8min 11.716sec, 42.086pts, 6.

Maori-Pakeha Teams (8 sheep): Matene Mason (Masterton) 9min 13.04sec, and Alex Smith (Rakaia) 10min 43.368sec, 77.57pts, 1; Conan Te Kene (Taumarunui) 9min 8.296sec, and Liam Jensen (Stratford) 9min 55.171sec, 79.799pts, 2; Ricci Stevens (Napier) 10min 6.227sec, and Tristan Mackay (Wairoa) 11min 3.882sec, 82.63pts, 3.

Students Challenge (one sheep each shearer); Pukemiro Station, Dannevirke (Connor McIntyre, Zane Rogers) 8min 21.803sec, 38.09pts, 1; Rathkeale College, Masterton (Sam Mathewson, Michael Buick) 9min 55.389sec, 2; Smedley Station, Tikokino (Chief Whakaue, Matt O'Reilly) 7min 57.366sec, 44.368pts, 3; Waipaoa Station, Gisborne (Jarem Hari, Cole Claydon) 7min 32.392sec, 49.62pts, 4; Iona College, Havelock North (Rosie Bates , Anna Rasmussen)8min 44.21sec, 56.211pts, 5.

Woolhandling:

Open final (5 fleeces): Joel Henare (Gisborne) 168.72pts, 1; Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 213.44pts, 2; Sheree Alabaster (Taihape) 239.96pts, 3; Candy Hiri (Mataura) 266.6pts, 4.

Senior final (4 fleeces): Amber Poihipi (Ohai) 124pts, 1; Jasmin Tipoki (Martinborough) 151.56pts, 2; Muriwai Paul (Masterton) 154.68pts, 3; Lashara Anderson (Invercargill) 158.36pts, 4.

Junior final (3 fleeces): Te Anna Phillpis (Taumarunui) 152.08pts, 1; Jess Stewart (Masterton) 196.3pts, 2; Heaven Little (Balclutha) 224.7pts, 3; Conan Gray-Harmon (Masterton) 241.56pts, 4.

Novice final (2 fleeces): Laura Bradley (Woodville) 117.9pts, 1; Robyn Kraus (Germany) 122.3pts, 2; Grace Teate (Australia) 176.62pts, 3; Shontaye Walker (Bulls) 179.84pts, 4.

North Island Open Circuit final (6 fleeces - 3 longwool, 3 second-shear): Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 114.08pts, 1; Sheree Alabaster (Taihape) 124.88pts, 2; Ngaio Hanson (Eketahuna) 152.96pts, 3; Emaraina Braddick (Eketahuna) 193.9pts, 4.

Woolpressing:

Men's final: Vinnie Goodger (Masterton) 42.95pts, 1; Ricci Stevens (Napier) 56.1pts, 2.

Pairs: Vinnie Goodger and Jeremy Godger (Masterton) 32.2pts, 1; Adam Gordon and Joseph Gordon (Masterton) 58.45pts, 2.

Women's final: Emily Te Kapa (Scotland) 83.75pts, 1; Koko Namana (Masterton) 161pts, 2.

Novice: Cody Lambert (Palmerston North) 55.85pts, 1; Jarlen Benoini (Pongaroa) 59.85pts, 2; Bigga Hughes (Taumarunui) 69.5pts, 3; Quentin Miller (Pongaroa) 71.55pts, 4.

Shearing, Woolhandling and Pressing:

Triathlon (points in shearing, woolhandling, pressing): Vinnie Goodger (Masterton) 136.288pts, 1; Jimmy Samuels (Marton) 173.092pts, 2; Conan Gray-Harmon (Masterton) 179.16pts, 3.

Evergreens Golden Shears 60 years celebration:

Shearing Over 76yrs (2 sheep): Hugh McCarroll (Tauranga) 4min 50.38sec, 23.019pts, 1; Jeff Crengle (Invercargill) 4min 59.54sec, 26.977pts, 2; Ian Stewart (Masterton) 5min 7.42sec, 28.371pts, 3; Allan Bridson (Whangamata) 4min 33.3sec, 30.665pts, 4; Sid Tatana (Masterton) 3min 59.94sec, 31.497pts, 5; Ian Harrison (Invercargill) 4min 51.6sec, 40.08pts, 6.

Shearing 66-75yrs (3 sheep): Peter McCabe (Tauranga) 5min 12.971sec, 20.649pts, 1; John Hand (Australia) 4min 28.997sec, 24.45pts, 2; Richard Pearson (Carterton) 4min 58.461sec, 26.59pts, 3; Philip Woodward (Waikaretu) 5min 10.701sec, 28.868pts, 4.

Shearing 55-65yrs (3 sheep): Dave Brooker (Rangiora) 5min 22.841sec, 25.392pts, 1; Russell Knight (Apiti) 5min 49.774sec, 26.239pts, 2; Nuki Gordon (Masteron) 5min 41.312sec, 28.816pts, 3; David Hodge (Whakatane) 6min 32.325sec, 33.366pts, 4; Bruce Pankhurst (Masterton) 6min 1.25sec, 33.563pts, 5; Steven Cooper (Opotiki) 6min 13.636sec, 33.932pts, 6

Woolhandling: Rose Puha (Kimbolton) 40.22pts, 1; Waima Peneha (Masterton/Australia) 50.78pts, 2; Rangi Roycroft (Piopio) 51.1pts, 3; Dayna Te Aho (Milton) 56.56pts, 4.

Young Farmers Club

Blue Ribbon Shearing (6 sheep): Jimmy Samuels (Marton) 6min 55.054sec, 27.086pts, 1; Ethan Pankhurst (Masterton) 7min 25.98sec, 28.466pts, 2; David Gordon (Masterton) 7min 8.813sec, 29.108pts, 3; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 7min 14.086sec, 29.871pts, 4; Sarah Higgins (Blenheim) 7min 53.514sec, 33.176pts, 5; Floyd Neil (Taumarunui) 7min 44.067sec, 33.536pts, 6.