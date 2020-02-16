The Chiefs will continues to implement a rest and rotation policy early in the Super Rugby season, with Brad Weber, Solomon Alaimalo and Lachlan Boshier the next trio set to spend a week on the sidelines.

Load management has been a highly scrutinised part of the competition in recent years, with All Blacks being restricted in how much time they can spend on the pitch. But while members of the All Blacks have their time monitored, Chiefs coach Warren Gatland is making sure he gives his entire squad the opportunity to take a break.

After resting Aaron Cruden, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown for their match against the Sunwolves, Gatland said Alaimalo, Boshier and Weber would probably be next.

"Even though the All Blacks get weeks off, we're trying to do that with some of our other players who have had heavy loads; so getting them out of the environment and getting them away for a break as well," Gatland said.

"Brad's a little bit different because it's an All Blacks thing, but the other two we've been really pleased with their form to date. They've been heavily involved, and with the amount of game time they had in the pre-season and in the first few games, we feel like they deserve a break and give someone else an opportunity."

The Chiefs have started their new era with Gatland at the helm in fine form, winning each of their first three games to sit atop the table early on. They'll host the Brumbies in Hamilton in round four, before having the bye in round five.

With double-digit wins over the Crusaders and Sunwolves over the last two weeks, Gatland said the side was coming along nicely but he felt there was still plenty of work to be done.

"It's a great group of players, some real competition in the squad and that's the way that I want it. The boys are training hard, and I think what the players are saying as well is that with a group of the squad having been together for the last few years, I'm certainly benefiting from that experience and being able to bring some of my stuff into the squad.

"We're really pleased, and we feel like we're in a good place at the moment. We've had a good start but we realise we're still not the finished article. There's a lot of improvement in our game if we're going to challenge for playoff positions."