Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Property

Vacant land sales soar as developers rush to cash in on housing demand

Ben Leahy
By
4 mins to read
Construction giant Fletcher Building's controversial purchase of farmland in Taupaki in West Auckland was among recent vacant sections snapped up by developers. Photo / Google

Construction giant Fletcher Building's controversial purchase of farmland in Taupaki in West Auckland was among recent vacant sections snapped up by developers. Photo / Google

Developers and home builders last year spent an extra $800 million buying vacant land in a spending splurge that pundits hope gives a much-needed boost to the nation's housing supply.

New Zealand's long-running housing shortage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.