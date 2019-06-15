Fourteen tenancies that can be amalgamated to create larger units are available for lease in Westhaven Marine Village - a planned retail development within Auckland's Westhaven Marina that is targeted for completion in August next year.

"It's envisaged the tenants will be predominantly marine related retailers who will provide amenities and services to boat owners within the marina and the wider Auckland community," says Mike Nola of Match Realty who, with colleague Mike Hammer, is seeking businesses interested in signing up to the tenancies.

He says the available tenancies will range in size from 50sq m to 670sq m with the landlord, Panuku Development Auckland, preferring quality marine retailers looking to sign long leases.

"The Westhaven Marine Village will be located on the western side of Auckland's changing cityscape and adjacent to the Auckland Harbour Bridge to form a marine hub that epitomises the 'city of sails' lifestyle," Nola says.

"Panuku's vision is to deliver an attractive offering for the marine industry that will also enhance the Westhaven Marina experience.

"The building housing the retailers will include features like glazed shop fronts and high-stud space. Extensive landscaping will be carried out in a way that complements the existing waterfront promenade and creates better connectivity for everyday use.

"The building's aesthetics have been consciously developed to ensure it has a strong maritime and industrial tone that will harmonise with other properties within Westhaven Marina."

Hammer says the Westhaven Marine Village will comprise mainly marine-related businesses carefully positioned throughout the 2000sq m development.

"Once completed, it will accommodate chandlers, yacht brokers and marine service operators. This leasing prospect represents an excellent opportunity for marine businesses to be located side-by-side within Westhaven Marina.

"A north facing tenancy has been allocated for food and beverage businesses where established operators will be able to take advantage of the vista looking towards Auckland city."

Hammer says Panuku Development Auckland is transforming the area where marine businesses can be close to their customers and be part of the biggest marina in the Southern Hemisphere including around 2000 boats, yacht clubs and a recreational marine hub.

"The Westhaven Marine Village is a vital element in the redevelopment journey being undertaken on Auckland's waterfront.

"The development has been well accepted in the market with a number of inquiries already received from a variety of businesses," Hammer says.

"Recently, public and private property investment has scaled upwards significantly throughout the Auckland CBD. Initiated by the redevelopment of Britomart, we have seen a gravitational pull of investment towards the waterfront."