More than 18,000sq m of high stud warehouse space in Wiri is available for sublease, providing an opportunity to occupy part or all of a big facility in a premier south Auckland industrial hub.

Croxley Stationery has exclusively appointed Colliers International to find a new occupier for the property it leases at 25 Ha Crescent, at the gateway to the State Highway 20 Southwestern Motorway.

A current lease runs to September 2023, however there is the option to negotiate a longer term with the landlord.

Andrew Hooper, who is seeking a new sub-lease tenant with Colliers' colleagues Greg Goldfinch and Hamish West, says 8300sq m will be available to sublease from July 2019, followed by the entire 18,631sq m facility from July 2020.

Advertisement

"This is an outstanding opportunity to occupy a massive, superbly located industrial facility at a time when space of any size is almost impossible to find," Hooper says.

"Colliers research shows the prime vacancy rate in Manukau/Wiri remains at a stubbornly low 1.4 per cent – a result that hasn't shifted over our last two vacancy surveys."

Hooper says the property's configuration makes it highly versatile for a range of industrial users.

"The building comprises a 16,582sq m warehouse, 1657sq m canopy and 392sq m office, giving it an extremely low office ratio of only 2.3 per cent.

"It is situated on a large 26,357sq m site with dual street access, full security fencing, large concrete operational yards and abundant car parking."

Goldfinch says the facility was built in 2000 and remains in exceptional condition.

"Fully equipped with fire sprinklers, the building is constructed predominantly of precast concrete.

"The warehouse is clear span with a high stud height of 9m at the knee. It is accessed via six roller doors and a loading dock fronting a large concrete yard at the side of the building.

"The carpeted and air-conditioned offices are located at the front of the property."

West says the property is ideally located in the established Wiri industrial precinct.

"Wiri is a sought-after location due to its excellent access to key arterial routes and logistics facilities such as the Wiri Inland Port and Auckland International Airport.

"As a result, it is popular with large national and international tenants including The Warehouse, Frucor, Americold, Kmart, Downer and Gough Group."

West says the property is close to the SH1 Southern Motorway as well as to SH20.

"Ha Crescent runs off busy Roscommon Rd, a district arterial route that links SH20 in the north through to the residential areas in the south.

"SH20 offers excellent access to the airport and the newly completed Western Ring Route via the Waterview Connection, which provides an alternative route north."

The property is zoned Heavy Industry, which allows for a wide range of industrial uses including manufacturing and distribution.

This zone provides for industrial activities that may produce odour, dust and noise emissions.