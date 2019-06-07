Property experts warn that rising rents, and looming changes to New Zealand's Residential Tenancy Act, will make things even tougher for prospective tenants amid a rental shortage in Tauranga.
One would-be renter has faced a two-year battle to find a home in the city while others have given up trying to find affordable accommodation in the city and are choosing to live outside the area and commute.

At 20 years old, Cullen Watts is keen to move out of home and embark on a life with just her and her partner. The trouble is, she can't.

Watts and her partner, Muhammed

