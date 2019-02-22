A property at the commercial gateway to Takapuna is for sale or lease with vacant possession, offering options for occupiers, investors or developers.

The high-profile property, at 73 Barrys Point Rd, is just 10-minutes' drive from Auckland CBD via the Harbour Bridge. It comprises a 458.7sq m showroom and workshop on a 1872sq m site.

Flexible Mixed Use zoning under the Auckland Unitary Plan allows for intensive redevelopment, making the property ideal to transform now or a solid long-term hold for investors, land bankers or owner-occupiers.

Colliers International North Shore specialists Matt Prentice and Euan Stratton are marketing the freehold property for sale or lease.

Offers close at 11am on March 12 unless the property is sold or occupied sooner.

Prentice says it presents an outstanding opportunity at a time of record low vacancy.

"Just metres from the intersection with Esmonde Rd, it has a gateway position on the main route into Takapuna from the nearby motorway interchange.

"Barrys Point is one of the busiest arterials on the Shore; and this property makes the most of huge exposure with a prime road frontage position.

"At the front stands a versatile commercial building, while the rear is undeveloped, allowing for expansion or completely new use. The property has obvious appeal to developers, occupiers or any astute investor looking for an add-value property."

Available with vacant possession, the purchaser options include:

• owner-occupiers who may wish to locate their business here and possibly develop the rear land at a later date;

• investors who may wish to tenant the building and develop the rear later;

• developers who could look to unlock the site's potential immediately, and;

• tenants who may wish to lease the property with a long-term position.

Facing on to the road is a single-level commercial building, comprising a 327.4sq m showroom with a 95.2sq m workshop set back to the northern elevation.

The unimproved rear of the site comprises a total of about 1000sq m for development.

Stratton says the building is versatile enough to suit a range of occupiers, but would be especially ideal for automotive, marine and machinery related sales and servicing users.

"The showroom, which has a wide customer entrance and glazed frontage, offers parts storage at the rear and an 8.7sq m tea room and amenity area. The workshop, which includes a 27.4sq m partitioned office, is accessed internally via the customer reception area or externally via a single roller door."

"Takapuna commercial centre is five minutes to the east; and the CBD is about 4km south across the Bridge."