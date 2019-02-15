Land and buildings housing a nationally-branded supermarket in one of Auckland's fast-growing satellite townships has been placed on the market for sale.

The property at 37-43 Commercial Rd, Helensville, is home to the town's long-established Countdown supermarket, one of 183 in the nationwide chain.

The high-stud, 1772sq m supermarket, which stands upon a 5623sq m freehold site, has operated in town for almost 19 years

Countdown Helensville's holding company and leaseholder of the property, General Distributors Ltd, is a subsidiary of Progressive Enterprises.

General Distributors has a new lease in place through until 2031, with six further six-year rights of renewal taking the potential term out to 2067. The lease generates annual rent of $500,000 plus GST.

The property, featured in Bayleys' Total Property portfolio magazine, is for sale through Bayleys Auckland, with tenders closing at 4pm on March 7.

Salesperson Ed Donald says the rectangular-shaped parcel of land occupied by the supermarket faces directly onto Helensville's main road.

"The building itself comprises concrete foundations, steel framing, concrete tilt panel and fibre-cement sheeting walls, long run steel roofing, and aluminium windows and doors. The retail space has suspended ceilings throughout, vinyl flooring, and is fully wired up with air conditioning units smoke detectors and alarms," Donald says.

"A produce delivery and truck docking bay are on one side of the building, givingdirect access to the store's warehousing area, which is bordered by freezer and chiller amenities. Air-conditioned office and staff amenities, including bathrooms and cafeteria, are housed at the rear of the store sectioned-off from the grocery floor area.

"The Helensville property has a reputable and well-established tenant in place, with a strong customer base, on a long lease term, with a well-maintained high-quality building."

Donald says Auckland Council's 8C zoning classification for Helensville town centre makes the supermarket one of only a few "big box" retail sites there. It has customer car parking for 92 vehicles, with two entrances off Commercial Rd.

"Auckland Council intends Helensville to retain a town/village ambience reflective of servicing its rural hinterland location. Council has been directing any new developments or remodelling of existing premises to be small retail tenancies and community services such as doctor or dental clinics or lawyers' chambers.Countdown is the exception.

"Consequently, the pre-eminent supermarket operator in town, General Distributors has expressed an interest in expanding its presence on the Commercial Rd site in future."

Donald says with the nearest major supermarket competition, New World, 24km away at Kumeu, the Countdown commands a substantial client base, east to Kaukapakapa and Waitoki and north along the entire South Head Peninsula.

Recent census data put Helensville township's population at 2532 residents; butincluding nearby Parakai, Rewiti, Woodhill and South Head that figure swells to9000.

Donald says low house prices and an easy commuting distance has made Helensville attractive.