A former Golden Bay maternity hospital and rest-home, converted into a multi-faceted, five-star waterfront lodge, has been placed on the market.

Zatori Retreat, on the outskirts of Collingwood, in the top northwest corner of the South Island, is for sale by deadline negotiations through Bayleys Nelson Bays, with offers closing at 12pm on December 10.

The 610sq m lodge occupies 6451sq m of flat freehold land at 2321 Takaka-Collingwood Highway.

Tracey Walker of Bayleys says the lodge is being sold as a freehold property with going concern business; including all furniture, fittings, artwork, manchester and marketing collateral and forward bookings.

Walker says the lodge comprises a two-winged accommodation facility, with lounge and foodservice space at the middle "hub" of the premises. The business has a five-star rating.

The lodge overlooks the lower reaches of the Aorere River as it feeds into Golden Bay's Ruataniwha Inlet, with Collingwood township five minutes' drive away.

Each wing has different pricing options based on room quality. In Zatori's upmarket wing, nightly rack rates range seasonally from $229 to $399. In the budget wing, nightly rack rates range from $60 in a bunk-bed configured room, through to $210 for a family unit sleeping up to four people. Combined, the lodge has sleeping capacity for 30 guests.

The core of the property was built as the Joan Whiting maternity hospital in 1942, then converted and added on to in 1970 to become a rest home and doctors' consulting rooms.

Today's plush retreat was 'born' in 2014, when the buildings were refurbished into 13 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The property has an expansive flat lawn which isused as a helicopter landing pad when the venue has been booked by corporate and wealthy guests. Zatori's central lounge can be configured to accommodate 60 guests seated for functions and meal service.

She says the Zatori Retreat business is fully licensed for the sale of liquor, enabling it to host weddings and private functions without the need to apply for special licensing conditions.

"Zatori Retreat's marketing has been structured to attract both free independent travelers, and event-specific clientele for the likes of yoga and wellness short-breaks."

Zatori's commercial-grade kitchen contains two ovens, 10 gas burner hobs and a bar which can be partitioned off during conferences and functions.

The central hub space is also serviced by three toilets and a wheelchair-accessible shower. Produce for guest meals is sourced from the lodge's own organic vegetable gardens and orchard, alongside an adjoining chicken run.

The lodge's commercial-grade laundry, linen storage space, manager's office and two-bedrooms for staff quarters are all situated in the budget accommodation wing. The wing also has six guest bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an additional kitchen and lounge area. An owner/manager's apartment is located at the end of the wing.