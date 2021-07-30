Voyager 2021 media awards
Property

First-home buyers in Whanganui filling an investor void

4 minutes to read
Housing market watchers say they have noticed a distinct shift in the types of buyers after the Government's policy changes in March. Photo / Bevan Conley

By:

Jacob McSweeny is a reporter with the Whanganui Chronicle

An increasing number of first-home buyers in Whanganui are getting offers accepted compared with several months ago when they were regularly beaten to houses by investors.

A range of professionals working in the city's real

