A short trip to Napier and Art Deco Week saw me drooling at petrol prices.

Around $2.04 per litre coupon free, down to $1.97 at a No Frills had me wondering. Knowing international oil prices had dipped to US$49 per barrel from $65 then settled around US$53, I was full of wonder.

On returning to Whanganui and NZ$2.18/2.19 a litre, I could only be incredulous at political competence? Inquiry, anyone? I had obviously been to another country.

KENCRAFAR

Durie Hill



Infinite detention

It is now more than seven years that asylum seekers have been held in Manus Island and Nauru in indefinite detention.

Indefinite detention is inhumane.

There are still about 700 people waiting and suffering with mental and physical issues.

What is happening to their resettlement plans? What is Peter Dutton doing about it?

Asylum seekers moved from Manus to Port Moresby are being held in a prison-like setting miles from the city, making employment and transport near impossible.

Stop this cruelty now.

DR SUE CORY

Whitfield, Queensland



Climate emergency

Re John Milnes' column "Scare tactics or a wake-up?" Chronicle, February 17.

John has it wrong. Extra CO2 does not cause run-away warming of our atmosphere.

Atmospheric scientists like Professor Richard Lindzen explain why (the absorption spectra for CO2 is already almost fully saturated).

Astrophysicists like Piers Corbyn, Dr Wai-Hock Soon, Dr Valentina Zaharkova all show how the sun governs climate change. And, oh yes, it is changing, but there is no run-away warming, no signature that extra CO2 caused the warming from 1850 through to 1998, the year that the "pause" in warming, started.

Here is a quick account of what we can expect from the now-started Solar Grand Minimum.

1.Take all the most extreme climatic conditions in any part of the globe. These extremes will become more common and more severe. Galactic cosmic ray influx is increasing as our magnetosphere weakens. The jet streams go into meridional patterns and the GCRI nucleates intense precipitation events.

2. The good news is that sea level rise has slowed and will probably start dropping. Check out Dr Nils-Axel Morner, the world's expert on sea level rise and fall.

John extols the virtues of the EV. Yes, I would love to own a Tesla EV; staggering acceleration 0 to 100, and Jacinda pays the road user charge.

However, please understand that EVs use massive amounts of fossil fuel in their creation. Vastly more than a petrol car, largely due to the cost of harvesting lithium for the batteries. Also, the land pollution and destruction in the process of extracting lithium must be seen to be believed. It is estimated an EV takes the first eight years of use to pay back its carbon footprint.That, though, is good news.

The only certainty about enriching our atmosphere with extra carbon dioxide is that we have caused a massive greening of our planet in the order of 15 per cent to 25 per cent.

Carbon dioxide is the most important plant food on this planet. Indeed, had we not so enriched our atmosphere, feeding the world's rising population might already be impossible.

WILLIAM PARTRIDGE

Hunterville

