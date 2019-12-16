For those of us who use rubbish bags because we don't have enough waste to warrant the expense of a wheelie bin, Waste Management has us by the short and curlies.



Who else could increase their prices like that with no compunction? Just another money-making exercise.

Just think: 100 rubbish bags, a gain of $120. Wonder how many bags they collect each week? Waste Management are making plenty out of Whanganui people.

Sadly, just watch the rubbish getting dumped in illegal dumps. Not because people want to break the law but because they can't afford to be law-abiding.

Just like this recent photo taken at Blueskin Rd.

P FITTES

Whanganui



Road markings

Responding to P Rodgers' letter of December 14.

This could have been written by me. I agree with every point you made. Letters have been sent in the past re road markings at intersections — how to know which lane to get into when markings are covered by cars in front? Come on, council — please take note. I, too, liked little old Whanganui when it was just that.

Advertisement

M J HAAR

Marybank



Doctors and dying

Ann David begins her attempted refutation of physician Rene de Jongh's letter (December 10) by describing it as a "diatribe against assisted dying".

A diatribe is "a forceful and bitter verbal attack". Anyone who read de Jongh's letter knows this is a mischaracterisation. It is surely ironic that a large part of de Jongh's letter spoke out against personalised attacks made against his fellow physician, Dr John McMenamin, for daring to analyse "the intrinsic ethical conflicts and significant uncertainties" surrounding the legislation of so-called "assisted dying".

The irony, or absurdity, of David's letter becomes almost humorous when she tries to tell us the legislation of this euthanasia law would ensure there would be no abuse or manipulation and no people killed against their will.

Quite apart from all the examples of abuse and manipulation of laws here and overseas, including "assisted dying" laws in other countries, there is the obvious fact that these laws get changed, adjusted, modified, or loosened by later amendments and new laws.

But to tell us there will be no abuse of the law because there are two doctors required for the process, with guidelines for them to follow? The current abortion law requires two doctors, with guidelines to follow, and we are being told it has been abused in practice for decades, and that we need to take away the restrictions that are being ignored and abused because abortion is a "right".

Just the same as we are told "assisted dying" is somehow a "right".

Advertisement

Like McMenamin and de Jongh, "I resolutely believe doctors should not kill people, even at their request". Think about that for a moment. It should not need to be said because it is obvious from the nature of what a doctor is and does, but here we are.

K A BENFELL

Gonville



Rant box ticked

I see in today's Chronicle (December 12) that my riposte to the ad hominem attacks on Dr McMenamin was described as a "diatribe".

I think that is an inaccurate accusation. I was trying for a rant, and I believe I nailed that.

RENE DE JONGH

St John's Hill

Whanganui now has a zero tolerance policy for roaming dogs.

Roaming dogs

Very pleased with the council's zero tolerance policy on roaming dogs if caught. As a cat owner, it's very disturbing that dogs are getting out and their owners either don't secure their dogs and properties or do not take their dog responsibility seriously.

It's not just about the cats; it impacts on other animals, too. I hope the infringement will be enough of a deterrent and there will be fewer incidents like the one our neighbours recently experienced with the loss of their sweet cat.

NERALEE MALCOLM

Whanganui



•Send your letters to: Letters, Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, PO Box 433, Whanganui 4500 or email letters@wanganuichronicle.co.nz

