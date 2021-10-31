'Zombie zone': Auckland's level 3 Halloween in pictures

A pandemic can't stop Halloween in New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

Covid-19 has canned trick or treating for Auckland at alert level 3, but even a pandemic can't stop Halloween hitting the streets.

Odele Nicholas's two school-aged children still enjoyed getting dressed up on Sunday, despite no candy prospects.

"Getting into character, just going for a walk was exciting, showing off their costumes to anyone who could see it on the street," said the Whenuapai resident.

The family kept it local and their neighbourhood did not disappoint.

All dressed up with no candy to go at Hobsonville Point, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A Hobsonville Point resident went all out - at home. Photo / Dean Purcell

Delta can't beat this one. Photo / Dean Purcell

Residents of Whenuapai did not disappoint Halloween walkers. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Heaps of spooky displays, lots of ghosts and spiders, pretend blood and signs: 'Beware of ... Enter if you dare'," she said.

A row of five houses in their neighbourhood have invited the community to join a contactless "drive through" to see their Halloween displays, and Nicholas's family were headed there after dinner.

Health authorities have ruled out trick or treating for children in Auckland and parts of the Waikato that are in alert level 3, and indoor parties are not allowed.

Auckland and parts of the Waikato are in level 3 while the rest of the country is at level 2. Photo / Dean Purcell

Spotted on the streets of Whenuapai. Photo / Dean Purcell

A level 3 Halloween in Whenuapai. Photo / Dean Purcell

Milla, 9 and Arie, 7 are murderer and vampire for a day at Hobsonville Point. Photo / Dean Purcell

Whenuapai hopes for a better Halloween next year. Photo / Dean Purcell

A puzzling sign, Whenuapai, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

People can however meet up with one other household outdoors, and up to a maximum of 10 people - for instance, a Halloween scavenger hunt in the backyard.

Nicholas made up some goodie baskets for her two children so there would still be some candy after all.

"They were really disappointed, each (Government) announcement they were hoping they'd be told they'll get to trick or treat, but we've let them know for a while."

Was she concerned about the post-Halloween sugar high?

"I don't mind it. All in moderation," she said.