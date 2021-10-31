'Zombie zone': Auckland's level 3 Halloween in pictures

Covid-19 has canned trick or treating for Auckland at alert level 3, but even a pandemic can't stop Halloween hitting the streets.
Odele Nicholas's two school-aged children still enjoyed getting dressed up on Sunday, despite no candy prospects.
"Getting into character, just going for a walk was exciting, showing off their costumes to anyone who could see it on the street," said the Whenuapai resident.
The family kept it local and their neighbourhood did not disappoint.
"Heaps of spooky displays, lots of ghosts and spiders, pretend blood and signs: 'Beware of ... Enter if you dare'," she said.
A row of five houses in their neighbourhood have invited the community to join a contactless "drive through" to see their Halloween displays, and Nicholas's family were headed there after dinner.
Health authorities have ruled out trick or treating for children in Auckland and parts of the Waikato that are in alert level 3, and indoor parties are not allowed.
People can however meet up with one other household outdoors, and up to a maximum of 10 people - for instance, a Halloween scavenger hunt in the backyard.
Nicholas made up some goodie baskets for her two children so there would still be some candy after all.
"They were really disappointed, each (Government) announcement they were hoping they'd be told they'll get to trick or treat, but we've let them know for a while."
Was she concerned about the post-Halloween sugar high?
"I don't mind it. All in moderation," she said.