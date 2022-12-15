Taylor was 26 and still an apprentice, or junior, jockey. Photo/Race Images

A young woman who was killed during a racing event in Ashburton was a highly successful young jockey with a bright future, according to those who knew her.

The New Zealand racing industry stood still on Thursday afternoon during the Ashburton thoroughbred meeting, when jockey Megan Taylor died after her mount, Red Orchid, fell.

Eager to get involved in the racing industry, Taylor moved to the UK to spend two years working under top New Zealand riders Tim and Jonelle Price in England.

There, she toured across the world as she supported the pair competing in numerous events.

Jonelle Price, an Olympic medalist said Taylor had gotten in touch “out of the blue” wanting experience. She moved overseas to join Price’s team, starting as a junior member but quickly moving into senior roles.

Megan Taylor moved to the UK to spend two years working under top New Zealand riders Tim and Jonelle Price (above) in England. Photo / Photosport

According to Price, Taylor had aspirations to one day end up in management positions, but in the meantime cared for the couple’s horses to keep them in peak showcase condition.

“What stood out most was she was such a vibrant, energetic person - she spoke with her actions and was a real mover and a shaker,” the Olympian said.

“She was small but mighty as they’d say.”

Whilst working with the Prices, Taylor made a strong impression on those who worked alongside her. One of the numerous team members, Taylor quickly became known as an expert in her craft.

Codie White, who now lives in Taupo was one of her colleagues.

She said Taylor had felt homesick when she first moved overseas but eventually got over it, this allowed her to help White when she later joined the team when she also missed her home.

“She took me under her wing like I was a little sister, she looked after me,” said White.

While the group was made up of horse experts in their own rights, White said Taylor was regarded as an “incredible horse-woman” who had a way with them unlike any other.

“She could deal with the really difficult ones, she was so gentle with them.”

Another team member, Hayley-Ann Oakley ,said everything Taylor did was with a purpose, known as “being the fastest on the horse and off the horse”.

“I can just picture her, she’d lean forward and walk fast everywhere,” said Oakley.

Oakley saw Taylor’s dedication to the horses as individuals, she had an eye for detail and loved them immensely.

“It’s a pretty hard job looking after and grooming horses, but if you love the creatures it’s not a job, and she just loved them so much.”

Jonelle Price said the team was gutted when Taylor moved back to New Zealand at the end of 2019 when her visa expired. They’d hoped she would eventually return, but her quick involvement in jockeying suggested this would now be unlikely.

While the group was made up of horse experts in their own rights, White said Taylor was regarded as an 'incredible horsewoman'. Photo / Monica Toretto

According to White, Taylor’s small frame made her the perfect candidate to be a jockey - so she was recommended to take up the role.

Taylor had never even ridden a racehorse until she started working for Canterbury trainer John Blackadder, before her apprenticeship was transferred to Riccarton trainer Andrew Carston.

She rode trackwork most mornings at the Riccarton training centre.

“Every horse would perform for her, they gave their all for her given her natural way with them,” said White.

The South Island’s senior jockey, Terry Moseley, said Taylor was immensely popular.

“She was just one of those people everybody really liked because she was so lovely to be around.

“She was smiling, always polite and worked really hard.”

Taylor ended up achieving success quickly in her apprenticeship, securing several wins in her first few years on horseback.

“You absolutely expected this of her, she had huge goals,” said Oakley.

Christchurch trainer Michael Pitman ran into Taylor the morning of her fatal incident.

He said he crossed paths with her on the track when she turned and wished him a good morning and good luck ahead of the day.

“I thought at the time ‘God, what a lovely girl you’ve turned out to be’,” said Pitman.

“She was always bright and bubbly, every morning.”

Taylor’s horse collided with three other horses 350 metres from the end of race two at the Ashburton thoroughbred meeting, later that day.

She was pronounced dead at the track soon after, with racing officials gathering her fellow jockeys together to tell them the heartbreaking news.

The rest of the race meeting was abandoned, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) later confirmed one of the horses involved was euthanised.

Pitman said the horse’s hind leg was fractured. One of his jockeys, Diego Montes de Oca, was involved in the crash and walked away with a badly hurt shoulder.

He said another jockey involved had a fractured hip, cracked rib and collarbone.

“She was so outgoing, lovely and polite - it’s an absolute tragedy, it was the wrong person for this to happen to.”

When White learned of her death, through messages from other former colleagues back in the UK, she said the news really upset her.

“I got sent home from work, I was so upset. It’s hard to believe as she was doing so well.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, I guess it’s just really bad luck.”

NZTR chief executive Bruce Sharrock said everybody in the industry will be offered support and counselling services should they require it.

The Racing Integrity Board’s stewards will look into the accident and its cause.