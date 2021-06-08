Worker hospitalised after electric shock at Villa Maria vineyard near Roys Hill, Hawke's Bay

One person has sustained moderate injuries in a workplace incident near Roys Hill. Photo / NZME

One person has sustained moderate injuries in a workplace incident near Roys Hill. Photo / NZME

A Villa Maria worker has moderate injuries after an electrical shock at a vineyard near Roys Hill, Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the site on Omahu Rd about 10am on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a request to assist from St John Ambulance after a person was injured at the workplace.

St John Ambulance said one person with moderate injuries was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance.

A Villa Maria spokeswoman said a person suffered an electrical shock at the Omahu Vineyard site on Wednesday morning.

"The person has been taken to hospital for precautionary measures and we understand they are likely to be discharged later today," she said.

"The incident has been referred to WorkSafe NZ, who we are working closely with and we are conducting our own internal investigation into the incident."