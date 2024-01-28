Firefighters continue to battle blazes in Canterbury. Six injured in two crashes in the North Island overnight. Further rulings possible in ICJ Israel-Gaza genocide case.

An investigation is under way after a woman died in police custody in Wellington.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the woman was found unresponsive in the cells at Wellington Central Police Station about 2.40am on Monday. Despite medical attention, she was unable to be revived, the spokeswoman said.

“The woman had been taken into custody late on Saturday on outstanding warrants for arrest.

“An investigation will be undertaken and those findings will help inform the Coroner.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



