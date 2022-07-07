The woman will face charges in the Masterton District Court. Photo / File

A woman who allegedly sold cannabis to high school students in Wairarapa is due in court next week charged with possessing cannabis for supply.

Wairarapa Community Section yesterday searched a Greytown property where the woman, 30, was then arrested.

Sergeant Richie Day said his team had received information from the community and from community organisations about dealing of cannabis to young people.

"This activity is a real concern, and we are very grateful to the community for bringing these issues to us," Day said.

"Anyone who causes such harm in our community, especially when it involved young people, we will look to hold to account."

Police continue to encourage the community to report anything unusual or suspicious.

"You may think your information is inconsequential, but it could be the missing piece that enables us to put together details which lead to a prosecution."

The woman is due in Masterton District Court on Monday.