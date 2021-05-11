Woman charged with murder of Napier woman in February released on bail

The woman was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1. Photo / Warren Buckland

The woman was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1. Photo / Warren Buckland

A 48-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 29-year-old woman in Napier has been released on bail.

The victim was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1.

She was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital and died on February 28.

The 48-year-old woman, who has interim name suppression, was previously charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but the charge was today withdrawn and replaced with a murder charge.

The woman, in an appearance at the Napier District Court, was remanded on bail without plea to appear in the High Court in Napier next month.