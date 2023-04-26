The woman used shampoo bottles to conceal 2.25 litres of liquid cocaine. Photo / Supplied

The woman used shampoo bottles to conceal 2.25 litres of liquid cocaine. Photo / Supplied

A foreign woman was arrested at the border yesterday and is before the courts after attempting to smuggle more than $2.7 million worth of cocaine into New Zealand.

The woman flew into Auckland International Airport from Dubai with approximately 3.25 kilograms of cocaine concealed in the lining of her suitcase and 2.25 litres of liquid cocaine hidden in shampoo bottles.

The lining of the woman's suitcase conatined approximately 3.25 kilograms of cocaine. Photo / Supplied

The National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimates the collection of drugs has a street value of up to $2.75m.

Steve Waugh, customs manager at Auckland Airport, was proud of the vigilance demonstrated by his frontline officers, who uncovered the smuggling operation.

The flat pack of cocaine, once it was removed from the suitcase lining, was estimated to be worth over $2.7 million.

“Regardless of nationality or travel routes, anyone who tries to smuggle illicit drugs can expect to face consequences,” Waugh said.

“Customs is committed to protecting our communities from the harm these drugs cause.”

The woman has since appeared in the Manukau District Court.