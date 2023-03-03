Police are seeking information about a fatal crash between a bus and car in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā.

A person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā yesterday.

The crash was reported at 4.47pm yesterday and involved a car and a bus on Molesworth St.

The driver of the bus died in hospital.

The driver of the car had no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or who was a passenger on the bus to get in touch.

Anyone else who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash or has information is asked to contact police via 105, quoting event number P053840438.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111.