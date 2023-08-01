Wind watch issued in Hawke’s Bay, truck’s empty trailer blown over on State Highway 5

The trailer of a truck rolled over at Windy Gap near Te Haroto on State Highway 5 on Wednesday morning blocking one lane. Photo / Warren Buckland

The trailer of a truck rolled over at Windy Gap near Te Haroto on State Highway 5 on Wednesday morning blocking one lane. Photo / Warren Buckland

The empty trailer unit of a truck was blown over by wind gusts on Wednesday morning, causing delays on State Highway 5 near Te Haroto.

Police were called to the incident at around 4.20am at Windy Gap, about 55km northwest of Napier and about 5km south of Te Haroto.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the trailer tipping and contractors had been called to help resolve the situation.

“One lane is open, and Napier bound traffic is flowing,” a police spokeswoman said.

Motorists were advised to drive with caution, the spokeswoman said.

In light of high winds across the region, MetService also issued a strong wind watch for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne for 11hrs from 11pm Tuesday night until 10am Wednesday morning.

“Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places,” the warning read.















