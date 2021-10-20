Wild North Shore party: Six people issued infringement notices

Video posted to Instagram shows a wild party on Auckland's North Shore under alert level 3. Video / Supplied

Police have issued infringement notices to six people who attended a wild party North Shore party that flouted level 3 rules.

A seventh person has been referred to the police youth aid section - and police say more infringements notices are likely to follow.

"Police reiterate that we will not tolerate this type of breach of alert level restrictions and would like to thank those members of the public who reported the matter to us," police said today.

More than 50 people attended the house party in the suburb of Redvale on Saturday night.

A man, 28, has already been summoned to court over the party.

"Police expect further infringements to be issued and we are continuing to identify individuals who attended.

"Police are advising those who were present at this gathering that rather than wait for police to come to them, there is an opportunity to take accountability for their own actions and contact police about this matter."