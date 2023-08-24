Voyager 2023 media awards
Family Caught - how parent custody battles are wrecking children's lives

Why does the Family Court cause so much heartache? Jane Phare investigates in a three-part series. Illustration / Paul Slater

When separated parents fight over custody in the Family Court, their children inevitably become the victims. In this three-part series, Jane Phare looks at who’s to blame, the damaging effect on young people and their parents, and what can be done to limit the trauma.

Tracy* was at home one night when the police arrived to inform her of a “without notice” protection order taken out by her former husband. Suddenly the 50/50 child care agreement was on hold. She had dropped her children at their primary school that morning; she would not be able to do that for more