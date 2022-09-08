Hundreds of cars have suddenly appeared with new number plates on our roads, leading to curiosity as to why and how Kiwis are getting their hands on them. Photo / Getty Images

Hundreds of cars have suddenly appeared with new number plates on our roads, leading to curiosity as to why and how Kiwis are getting their hands on them.

Over the past year, more cars are appearing with number plates starting with the letter Z, something rarely seen on our shores before.

The plates starting with ZAA and up to ZBB are now being sold by a handful of resellers.

According to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, New Zealand is currently only up to PKR for government-issued plates.

So why are Kiwis suddenly getting their hands on number plates starting with Z and bypassing a range of other combinations?

KiwiPlates marketing manager Karl Plank told the Herald the Z Series Euro plates are being sold as a trial at selected European band car dealerships so owners can get their hands on plates that fit the car's look compared with smaller New Zealand-sized plates.

"For people buying European vehicles, they want the plate that best fits their car. They look better and when they purchase the plate it becomes personalised which means they can keep the plate combination and transfer it from vehicle to vehicle (if they wish).

"With the plate combinations starting at ZAA it also means that it is not easy for someone to know the age of a vehicle. For some people they like this aspect as it doesn't age their vehicle.

"These plates stand out on the roads, which is an attraction for many car owners."

New Z Series Euro-styled New Zealand plates are hitting the roads. Photo / Miles Continental

A salesman from Miles Continental, one of only a handful of companies selling the 'Z series' New Zealand-branded Euro plates, explained that purchasing personalised plates can be expensive, whereas the 'Z series' Euro plates are currently selling at the same price as authentic European plates you'd buy overseas.

"At the price point the resellers are selling them at it's a good entry into having your own personalised plate.

"If someone is purchasing a brand new car the cost of the plate can cost a bit more, so this is a good upgrade to finish it all."

What is in a plate and why do the letters I, O and V not exist?

Government-issued plates begin with a letter that relates to the year it was registered.

According to Miles Continental, "these can then 'date' as new plates come out".

By purchasing Z-series NZ-branded Euro plates, you are "future-proofing your vehicle registration," they say.

NZTA told the Herald that registration plates "exist to link the vehicle to the person or company in charge of the vehicle, for the purpose of collecting licensing fees and for enforcement purposes.

"The current series of plates with three letters and three numbers are being issued in alpha number order – i.e. starting with AAA 1 and finishing with ZZZ999."

You also won't see the letters I, O and V on a plate because they look too similar to the numbers one and zero, and letter U.

NZTA previously revealed a number of other number plate combinations were banned because of their offensive nature.

These include: BUT, FUK, JAP and KKK, among others.

The combination NGR had 999 plates made but NZTA said in 2021 replacements would be offered to anyone who was offended or wanted it changed.

What happens when we run out of plates?

According to NZTA, New Zealand government-issued plates are currently at PKR.

It is expected to take approximately 15 years before New Zealand reach the end of the six-digit vehicle registration plates, which will finish with the plate ZZZ999.

NZTA say they haven't yet determined what the next plate combinations will be.

Black number plates are now on sale again. Photo / Supplied

Black-coloured New Zealand plates are also now making a comeback.

KiwiPlates this week announced the launch of Black Number Plates as the latest auto accessory.

Originally, black government-issued plates began in 1964 but were discontinued in 1986 to make way for the white variety which are in use today.

The new and customisable Black Plates will come in a range of sizes and character colours. As well as bringing back standard Black Plates with silver characters, KiwiPlates will also introduce Black Plates with white characters for the first time, which will be available in Standard, European and Slim sizes.

"New Zealanders are naturally optimistic and creative people. We see this every day in the humour and sentiment expressed when people are choosing their plates.

"Be it for themselves, or for someone else, it's a fun process that is all about self-expression," KiwiPlates managing director Mark Wilson said..

"Now drivers will be able to make a statement that also comes with a premium aesthetic. The visual impact of the Black Plates on vehicles is striking and takes automotive personalisation to a whole new level."

Buyers wanting to update their plates can redesign their existing Government-issued combination from white to black plates from $199.

The new Black Plates have been rigorously tested by NZTA and the New Zealand Police. Before any new plate design is approved for New Zealand's roads, it needs to comply with existing vehicle legislation and pass an extensive testing process.

This includes camera testing in different conditions to ensure the new number plate is recognised correctly across different camera systems.