What Kiwi kids learn depends on teacher, Education Hub curriculum study finds

Amy Wiggins
By
6 mins to read
A new study shows large variability in what teachers teach and when. Photo / 123RF

More than half of New Zealand teachers agree students learn different things depending on who they are taught by - even within the same school.

That is one of the findings of an Education Hub

