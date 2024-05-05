Kaierau's Ethan Robinson picked up a try, a penalty and two conversions in his team's win over Rātana. Photo / NZME

Kaierau's Ethan Robinson picked up a try, a penalty and two conversions in his team's win over Rātana. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Marton continue to be the surprise story of the 2024 Tasman Tanning Premier rugby season after a late try snatched a 13-12 victory over 2023 runners-up Byford’s Readimix Taihape on Saturday.

Invoking historic memories of the last time Marton defeated Taihape in an away Premier game, 17-16 to lift the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield in 2014, the new-look Rangitīkei side have moved into clear third place after two wins and a draw from their first four games back in the top flight.

Even without Steelform Whanganui captain Dane Whale being on the team sheet to play against his old family club - although fellow Taihape recruit Tim Goodwin faced his old mates from fullback - Marton were right in it, trailing 7-5 at halftime, with Taihape’s points coming from an automatic seven-point penalty try.

Taihape got an individual try from outside back Aaron Chapman, while Whale’s replacement first five-eighths in Faleseu Tauailoto slotted a penalty for a 12-8 lead with the clock counting down.

But Marton’s second try took them to another narrow victory for the campaign, while denting Taihape’s current title aspirations further, after they also lost by one point last weekend to Tāmata Hauhā Rātana.

Rātana could not put together a repeat upset, as Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau maintained second place on the ladder with a 27-12 win at the Country Club.

Kaierau were eager to take advantage of a dominant set piece, particularly at the lineout, but found Rātana plucky and determined at the breakdown, led by player-coach Jamie Hughes at flanker.

Peceli Malanicagi continues to be one of the form outside backs of the competition, adding two more tries to his total, while first five Ethan Robinson contributed 12 points from a try, a penalty and two conversions.

In his comeback from injury, utility back Sheldon Pakinga came off the bench to also dot down.

Rātana contested everything, pulling their hosts into a scrappy match, their tries coming from loose forward Tawhiwhi Karatiana and hooker Bryant Galpin.

The Senior grade kicked off early on Friday night with the Border Rugby & Sports Club’s annual “Duck Shooting” game at Dallison Park, with the travelling Kelso Hunterville shaking off the disappointment of a last-second loss to Rātana to run up a big 58-7 win.

The Brotherhood and their supporters in the Pā were on good behaviour after some rowdy scenes last weekend, but it was the winless Black Bull Liquor Pirates who secured a morale-lifting 29-10 victory.

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 4:

Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield - Waverley Harvesting Border 32 (Nick Harding 2, Timoci Seruwalu, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Harry Symes tries; Tyrone Albert pen, 2 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 29 (Josaia Bogileka 2, Ioane Hough, Jayden Garland-Lower tries; Daniel Kauika pen, 3 con). HT: 19-12 Marist.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 27 (Peceli Malanicagi 2, Ethan Robinson, Sheldon Pakinga tries; Robinson pen, 2 con) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 12 (Bryant Galpin, Tawhiwhi Karatiana tries; Brooklyn Herewini con). HT: 10-0.

Marton 13 (Elijah Ah Chong, Dakuitoga Natuquata tries; Faleseu Tauailoto pen) bt Byfords Readimix Taihape 12 (Aaron Chapman try, Penalty try). HT: 7-5 Taihape.

Senior Championship, Week 4

Dallison Park: Kelso Hunterville bt Border 58-7.

Memorial Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Bennett’s Taihape 50-19. HT: 17-5.

Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 38-3. HT: 21-3.

City College: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt McCrea Scanning Counties 51-5. HT: 24-0.

Rātana Pa: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood 29-10. HT: 12-0.

Memorial Park: Utiku Old Boys bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 52-5. HT: 12-5.

Women

Cooks Gardens: AGC Marist Clovers bt Byfords Construction Taihape 38-22.

Country Club: Silks Audit Rātana bt Speedy Signs Kaierau 20-5.