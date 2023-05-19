State Highway 33/30 Whakatāne turnoff pictured in 2022. Photo / NZME

Motorists are being warned of delays of up to half an hour at the State Highway 30/SH33 intersection in Rotorua next week as the next stage of the roundabout build begins.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement new traffic management would be in place from Monday.

“People travelling through the intersection should expect significant delays - up to 30 minutes at peak times - and plan their journey to take this into account.”

Last year the Rotorua Daily Post reported Waka Kohai would spend $6.4m to build a roundabout at the intersection, commonly known as the Whakatāne turnoff, as part of a project to reduce deaths on the country’s roads.

Between 2016 and 2020, five people lost their lives or were seriously injured at this intersection.

Most of the crashes were caused by vehicles turning right, cars travelling too fast and poor visibility, Waka Kotahi said.

From Monday, traffic lights will be operating at the intersection 24 hours a day, and the Waka Kotahi will be monitoring delays and queues.

The layout was expected be in place for four months, weather and ground conditions permitting.

Those traveling in light vehicles on SH33 can use Hamurana Road/SH36/SH5 to bypass the worksite, or use SH36 to/from Tauranga.

There is no detour for heavy vehicles or those travelling to/from SH30 east.

Drivers were advised to take care as they adjust to the new road layout. Follow the speed limit, share the road safely and be aware of traffic in and out of Rangiteaorere Rd and local driveways, Waka Kotahi said.