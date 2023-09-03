Three people were involved in a car crash on the West Coast of the South Island.

A Gloriavale community leader was reportedly seriously injured after the car he was travelling in crashed into a creek on the West Coast.

Peter Righteous was treated for internal injuries at Wellington Hospital as he was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash, Stuff understands.

The crash involved a single car which left the road, police said.

Two other people were inside the car when it crashed after 3.30pm on Saturday on Nelson Creek-Bell Hill Rd in Hochstetter, Greymouth.

The driver and another passenger were taken to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said when crews found the car crashed in the creek, the passengers and driver had already made their way out of the vehicle.

Sources close to the community Righteous was involved in the crash, Stuff said.