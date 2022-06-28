West Auckland car park murder: Angry scenes in court as trio plead not guilty

Ben McIntosh was found in a critical condition at Harold Moody Park in Glen Eden on June 3. Photo / Alex Burton

Three people linked to the death of West Auckland man Ben McIntosh have entered not guilty pleas in the Auckland High Court this morning.

Name suppression has lapsed for two men charged with McIntosh's murder. They are Ethan Dodds and Julius Te Hivaka.

Name suppression still applies for the other member of the trio.

An outburst occurred in court between Dodds and members of McIntosh's family which led to Dodds being escorted out of the court.

Dodds and members of the family began yelling and swearing at each other, while banging on the glass separating them from the family members in the public gallery.

Dodds and Ti Hivaka are facing murder charges and a woman is charged with being an accessory after the fact.