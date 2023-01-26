Hipkins gets set to talk business, some good news on the way at the checkout and Western countries ramp up their support for Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A police investigation is under way after a woman was struck by a BB gun pellet in Wellington yesterday.

A police spokesperson said the woman was walking in Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt at around 10.30am when she felt a sharp pain in her face.

“She sought medical attention at the hospital, where, doctors discovered she had been injured by a small metal pellet.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Fergusson Drive area around the time of the incident, who might have information which could assist our inquiries,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who can assist the police can contact them on 105 phone service or online using Update My Report using reference file number 230126/2833.