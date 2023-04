Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel has now been re-opened following a crash. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel has now been re-opened following a crash. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Wellington’s Mt Victoria tunnel has re-opened following a crash.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency reported the tunnel was closed in both directions at 12.40pm.

Motorists were earlier advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in the tunnel.

“The road was blocked but has re-opened now, and it does not appear anyone was injured.”