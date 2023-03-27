Wellington memorial and grave site vandalised, police involved

The Massey Memorial before damage. Photo / Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture & Heritage

A memorial and burial site in Wellington has been smashed and covered in paint by vandals.

The Massey Memorial for former New Zealand Prime Minister William Ferguson Massey was targeted over the weekend, according to Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

It is also the burial site for Massey and his wife Christina.

The vandalism has caused “significant” damage including cracked and shattered marble. The bronze bust at the memorial has been splattered with paint.

“This act of vandalism is completely unacceptable,” said Glenis Philip-Barbara, the ministry’s deputy chief executive.

“This site is not only a memorial but a gravesite, which makes this even harder to fathom.”

She said the ministry was taking this extremely seriously and has notified police. The memorial, at Pt Halswell on the Miramar Peninsula, will be closed to the public until it is repaired.

Massey served as New Zealand’s 19th prime minister between 1912 and 1925. He died while in office and the memorial for him was funded in part by community donations.

“We have informed Massey’s descendants about the damage to the memorial and will keep them updated,” said Philip-Barbara.

“In the meantime, if members of the public know anything about this vandalism, please reach out to the Police.”

A police spokesperson told the Herald they have no evidence to identify the person responsible but anyone with information should contact them on 105 then quote file number 230323/8402.