The Human Rights Commission calls for urgent change in the police, Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s bid to be healthy after a turbulent year and why our tallest landmark has made it into new scientific research. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A Wainuiomata man with a rare genetic disease is awaiting his second set of lungs in just three years after an infection caused his body to reject a previous transplant.

David Donohue, 38, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) at birth. CF is a genetic disease that progressively attacks the lungs and digestive system.

The life expectancy of people with CF in New Zealand is in the late 30s.

In December 2019, Donohue underwent a double lung transplant along with his younger sister, who also shares the same condition.

He was breathing difficulty-free for more than three years before he started to become sick again last May. Scans showed he had developed an infection in his new lungs, which led to acute rejection.

David Donohue is waiting for a second set of lungs after his body rejected the donor lungs he has.

“We went from having a plan to saying our goodbyes,” Donohue’s partner Candace said.

“With such a low survival rate, we were told to prepare ourselves.”

He spent 50 days in the hospital and slowly improved, but had to learn how to eat and walk again after the ordeal.

David Donohue learning how to walk again during his 50-day stint in the hospital.

Donohue is currently on the top of the waiting list after being put back on it in the middle of November. There is no knowing how long he will wait, especially since he has a rare blood type.

“It’s just luck of the draw,” Donohue said.

“When it’s your second time, it seems longer,

“Every phone call you get, you just start thinking it’s the one.”

Donohue, Candace and their blended family with their 13 and 8-year-old daughters and twin 20-month-old sons are left hanging in limbo as they wait for the transplant.

David Donohue and his two young twin boys, all he wants is to run around with them again.

“If you are too sick, you cannot get the transplant, if you are too healthy, you can’t get it,” Donohue said.

He is now confined to his home, connected to oxygen 13 hours out of the day while he waits. All he wants is to run around with his kids again.

“Everyone else gets to and I just have to watch,” Donohue said.

A Givealittle has been set up for the family to help with medical expenses and other costs while he is unable to work.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



