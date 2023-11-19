Air New Zealand passengers queue at Auckland Airport domestic terminal customer service desk after their flight to Wellington was turned around and sent back to Auckland. Photo / Azaria Howell

Air New Zealand passengers queue at Auckland Airport domestic terminal customer service desk after their flight to Wellington was turned around and sent back to Auckland. Photo / Azaria Howell

Flights in and out of Wellington have been delayed or cancelled tonight after fog blanketed the city, stranding hundreds of passengers.

An Air New Zealand flight to Wellington from Auckland was turned back after being unable to land in the Capital.

Passengers spent hours on the aircraft only to be returned to Auckland and asked to queue at a customer service counter to rebook.

The fog is causing significant disruption to people’s travel plans, with many passengers scrambling for expensive last minute tickets.

At least eight planes have been delayed and four departing flights have been cancelled. Three of the delays are indefinite.

The flight tracker shows the flight to Wellington from Auckland was forced to turn back around after reaching its destination.

A passenger on 4.30pm Air New Zealand flight 441 from Auckland to Wellington, which was was turned around, said she was returning home to Wellington and flew in over the city when passengers were told they were unable to land.

The plane was forced to travel back to Auckland, with little chance of affected passengers getting another flight tonight.

She was queuing with an estimated 200 people who were trying to arrange another flight and overnight accommodation.

Air New Zealand passengers queue at Auckland Airport domestic terminal customer service desk after their flight to Wellington was turned around and sent back to Auckland.

“People seem pretty frustrated, there’s been, you know, a couple of swears here and there and people just look disappointed, you can tell on people’s faces,” the passenger said.

A spokesman at Wellington Airport, Phil Rennie, confirmed that poor visibility was the cause of the disruption.

“The advice for passengers is to check directly with your airlines who can provide the most up-to-date information on flights,” Rennie said.

Wellington Airport expects delays and cancellations through this evening, with the 8.30pm Christchurch flight being the most affected.

Fog has also affected vision for drivers on the Transmission Gully Motorway near the Wainui Saddle.

Alex Marren, Air New Zealand chief operating officer, said “a number of” Air New Zealand flights into and out of Wellington had been disrupted today due to sea fog.

“Our teams are doing everything they can to help customers and get them where they need to be however flights tomorrow are already very full so there may be limited options. If customers no longer wish to travel or can’t find a suitable new flight, they are able to hold their fare in credit. Air New Zealand would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding.”



