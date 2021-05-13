Wellington City councillors vote to establish a Māori ward

13 May, 2021 12:06 AM 2 minutes to read

Wellington City councillor and Māori partnerships portfolio leader Jill Day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillors have voted to establish a Māori ward amid "changing times".

All councillors voted in favour of the move apart from Nicola Young and Malcolm Sparrow.



The council had to make a decision on the matter by May 21, 2021 in order for a Māori ward to take effect for the 2022 local body elections.

The Government made way for the move when it abolished a law allowing local referendums to veto decisions by councils to establish Māori wards.

Despite a vehement fight from the Opposition, the Bill passed.

Mayor Andy Foster said agreeing to establish a Māori ward was a statement of inclusion.

"I think quite clearly times are changing and that is across the whole country.

"I'm pleased that we've had the change of law that makes this easier because clearly it was a difficult hurdle to get across before."

Other councils around the country have taken steps to empower and partner with Māori in decision-making processes.

As at May 5, 2021, 18 local authorities had agreed to establish a Māori ward.

Māori partnerships portfolio leader councillor Jill Day, who has driven the process at Wellington City Council, said today's vote was a proud moment for her.

"This decision is an important step in honouring te Tiriti o Waitangi and making the future of Pōneke more democratic and inclusive for all voices of the city.

"We celebrate diversity and cultural cohesiveness as a capital, but this process of establishing Māori Wards means we'll actually be living it too."

Day also acknowledged Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta for repealing the law that hindered the process of establishing Māori Wards.

"My tamariki thank her too."