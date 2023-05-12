While Kiwis wake to more bone-chilling temperatures this morning, clear skies and sun are expected to raise the heat for the majority of the country today.

An area of high pressure over the Tasman Sea will keep most of the country dry today, and temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-teens throughout, even late teens for the eastern and upper North Island.

After a long week of adverse weather across the country, there are no wind, snow or rain alerts anywhere in New Zealand as the weekend begins.

“It certainly looks like it’s going to be a nice morning for those folk getting out to play morning sports or those standing on the sidelines watching their children play,” MetService meteorologist Peter Little says.

It's shaping up to be a mostly fine day across the country on Saturday, but there will be a few more showers about on Mothers' Day https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^PL pic.twitter.com/DEjTp2N4Ph — MetService (@MetService) May 12, 2023

The weekend won’t be completely rain-free however, with a few passing showers forecast on Mother’s Day, particularly across Auckland, but with no connections to any major weather systems.

Overnight temperatures on Thursday plunged to near- and below-freezing across the country, with Waiouru and Saint Arnaud recording a chilly -3.2C and Auckland down to 7C.

Kaitaia in the far north was the warmest place in New Zealand, with a maximum temperature of 18C.

Kaitaia was the warmest place in Aotearoa New Zealand today, with 18°C. See the attached map for a town or city near you. ^WX pic.twitter.com/3Zph3swdNx — MetService (@MetService) May 12, 2023

Little said this wintry cold snap would be short-lived, and the coming days would be much warmer and mainly fine, bar the odd passing shower.

He said Auckland would enjoy daytime temperatures back in the balmy high teens, more typical for this time of year than experienced in recent days.

More appalling weather could be on the way, however, as a front moves onto the South Island on Wednesday next week, bringing rain before reaching the North Island on Thursday.

Three forecasting agencies warned that a tropical deluge could return about midweek after a short spell of fine weather this weekend.

It's cold! But, it could be worse. pic.twitter.com/G8UTMmR9gg — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 11, 2023

Little said a number of computer models had a developing low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea potentially meaning rainfall for the top of the country towards the end of next week.

“At this stage it’s something we are keeping a close eye on but it’s certainly not a sure thing,” Little said.

He advised people to keep up to date with forecasts.

If severe weather was looking likely to affect people, MetService would issue watches and warnings, he said.