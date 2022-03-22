Huge thunderstorm causes flooding chaos in North Island. Video / NZ Herald

MetService have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are set to hit southern parts of Northland and western Auckland this afternoon.

⛈⛈⛈



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in force.



There's the potential that severe cells could bring 25mm+ an hour this afternoon.



Keep an eye here if we observe any severe cells https://t.co/GZIq9J48pw



See where the showers are now https://t.co/7k3nmeeZKF pic.twitter.com/aM1KHzGR8C — MetService (@MetService) March 22, 2022

MetService say there could be downpours of 25 to 40mm/hr to localised areas which may cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas.

The next MetService update on the watch is set for 5pm.

This warning comes a day after the upper North Island was hit by wet and wild weather causing flooding across Auckland and Northland.

Yesterday morning, Auckland recorded one of its wettest hours on record as a major thunder and lightning storm caused widespread flooding and chaos across the city and northern regions.

Between 8am and 9am, Auckland's Albany weather station recorded its wettest hour - 76.88mm - on record, said Niwa. "This seems likely to become the wettest hour across the Auckland region on record, but we'll need to scour the record books!"

More than 4000 lightning strikes have been recorded in one hour - with 700 in just five minutes. Massive thunderclaps and lightning filled Auckland skies since 7am.

Heavy rain is forecast for eastern North Island regions over the coming days 💦



We have a number of Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings for this event, details at: https://t.co/qHyE5zySvx



People are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts at: https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 pic.twitter.com/8E440Izn8W — MetService (@MetService) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, on the eastern part of the North Island, orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and the Bay of Plenty.

Some 150 to 230mm of rain is expected to accumulate while localised areas may see more rain. MetService is encouraging residents in these areas to drive to the conditions as surface flooding and slips may happen.