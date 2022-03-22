MetService have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are set to hit southern parts of Northland and western Auckland this afternoon.
MetService say there could be downpours of 25 to 40mm/hr to localised areas which may cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas.
The next MetService update on the watch is set for 5pm.
This warning comes a day after the upper North Island was hit by wet and wild weather causing flooding across Auckland and Northland.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Yesterday morning, Auckland recorded one of its wettest hours on record as a major thunder and lightning storm caused widespread flooding and chaos across the city and northern regions.
Between 8am and 9am, Auckland's Albany weather station recorded its wettest hour - 76.88mm - on record, said Niwa. "This seems likely to become the wettest hour across the Auckland region on record, but we'll need to scour the record books!"
More than 4000 lightning strikes have been recorded in one hour - with 700 in just five minutes. Massive thunderclaps and lightning filled Auckland skies since 7am.
Meanwhile, on the eastern part of the North Island, orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and the Bay of Plenty.
Some 150 to 230mm of rain is expected to accumulate while localised areas may see more rain. MetService is encouraging residents in these areas to drive to the conditions as surface flooding and slips may happen.