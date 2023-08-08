Weather: South Island gets more snow, roadfall warnings, Auckland in for showers

MetService said temperatures were 'on the cold side, even for this time of year'. Photo / Bevan Conley

A cold front is bringing a fresh dumping of snow over the coming days, with flurries forecast for the Desert Rd this afternoon and showers for most main centres.

MetService has issued a smattering of heavy snow warnings and watches in the South Island, with up to 30cm likely between 6pm Wednesday and 8am Thursday about inland Canterbury.

MetService said the orange heavy snow warning there could damage trees and powerlines and could see travel disrupted.

“Cold conditions may [also] cause stress for livestock.”

In Auckland, meanwhile, heavy showers should become isolated this afternoon with more fine spells taking over and a high of 14C.

In Wellington, where snow was forecast down to 600 metres, frequent and heavy hail was forecast with a high of 11C. MetService forecast a fine day for Christchurch and a 10C high.

Snow was forecast above 300m in Dunedin, falling as showers closer to sea level, and a high of 7C. MetService warned the southern city’s daily highs wouldn’t hit double digits until Friday.

The risk of significant snow over the South Island today is easing or has passed as the cold front responsible has already moved north over the North Island with snow flurries forecast over the Desert road this afternoon



More on the road snow warnings 👉 https://t.co/aIkbAI2pg0 pic.twitter.com/N2TGqNDhwF — MetService (@MetService) August 7, 2023

MetService said the temperatures were “on the cold side, even for this time of year”.

Thursday was expected to be the coldest day of the week, MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said.

With southwesterlies continuing to dominate over NZ the next few days daytime temps will be on the cold side, even for this time of year



Dunedin max temps won't hit double digits until Friday while sub zero min temps will be the norm for many inland areas until the weekend pic.twitter.com/SKU3xupukQ — MetService (@MetService) August 7, 2023

“Sub-zero lows are expected for much of the South Island, while large parts of the North Island can expect lows in the range of -2 to 3C,” Owen said.

“This will make for some frosty mornings so ensure you rug up warm for your morning commutes, and remember to take some extra time to defrost your windscreens before heading out.”

Heavy Snow Watches/Warnings have been issued for a cold front which moves up the South Island tomorrow bringing snow to low levels



Snow above 100m is forecast in the far south and large accumulations above 3-500m across the rest of the Island



❄https://t.co/GeH6tLulff pic.twitter.com/1waTOEykmX — MetService (@MetService) August 7, 2023

Owen blamed frosty conditions on an unsettled southwesterly flow with several fronts.

“[That flow is] bringing a continuous influx of cold air from the south,” he said.

🥶🥶🥶 A fittingly wintry feel to the weather this week – with snow, frosts and low temperatures.



An unsettled southwesterly flow is expected across the country with a succession of fronts bringing a continuous influx of cold air from the south pic.twitter.com/Mnxc45T58q — MetService (@MetService) August 7, 2023

The first heavy snow watch begins at 9am Wednesday for Otago south of Queenstown and Mosgiel, Fiordland and Southland. It ends at 6pm, with the heaviest falls likely above 400m.

For inland Canterbury south of Arthurs Pass, a heavy snow watch begins at 4pm Wednesday and ends at 1am Thursday. In Buller and western parts of Tasman a watch lasts from 11pm Wednesday until 9am Thursday.

MetService issued snow roadfall warnings for the Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, Arthurs and Porters Pass, SH73, the Haast Pass, SH6, Lindis Pass, SH8, the Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd, SH94, and the Dunedin-Waitati Highway, SH1.

The first warning comes online at 2am Wednesday morning on the Milford Rd. The warnings lapse by 8am Thursday at the latest.

