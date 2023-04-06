While Easter rolls in and Kiwis begin to head away on a long weekend holiday, the North Island is looking at more adverse weather as this morning’s red sky heralded a MetService orange heavy rain warning.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the poor Easter weather can be credited to a low pressure rolling down near the northeast of the North Island over the next few days.

“There is still uncertainty of the exact path of the low centre, however, there is the risk of heavy rain and strong winds for parts of the North Island, mostly in northern and eastern areas, along with large swells for the eastern coast,” James said.

Rain is already falling in Northland and Great Barrier Island, while Gisborne’s rain is expected to start overnight tonight, and then Hawke’s Bay gets going tomorrow morning.

Latest update to watches and warnings. Stay up to date with the latest information as there is some uncertainty with this system. pic.twitter.com/oiizvnYmMd — MetService (@MetService) April 5, 2023

Heavy rain watches are in place for Northland until noon on Saturday, Hawke’s Bay until 3am on Sunday and the Great Barrier Island until midnight on Friday.

The orange heavy rain warning for Tairāwhiti-Gisborne remains in place through to 9pm Saturday, with rain totals of 70-120mm currently expected, but the amounts and when the heaviest rain will occur are uncertain.

Heavy rain may also cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

“We are expecting heavy rain, but nowhere near as much rain as what occurred during Cyclone Gabrielle, however, it’s probably the most rain for the region since the mid-February event,” James said.

Northland: Expect rain today, which could be heavy from afternoon.



Pretty uncertain the next couple days. All models have heavy rain in the area but only a few have it over land.



If it stays over the sea, no worries, but if it ends up on land there may be significant impacts. pic.twitter.com/BeSm5w2GJ0 — MetService (@MetService) April 5, 2023

With the vulnerability of northeastern parts of the North Island, this rain could cause significant issues.

MetService is advising residents and holidaymakers in these areas to be prepared ahead of the long weekend by clearing drains and gutters as well as keeping up to date with the latest forecasts and severe weather warnings on the agency’s website.

Dry weather is most likely for the western/lower North Island and South Island to start the long weekend.

Holidaymakers thinking of heading up north to spend the long weekend by the beach should take care, with waves possibly reaching heights of two to three metres along the Northland coastline, and then extending to other spots.