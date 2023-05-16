The fallout continues from the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, local government expert says sack all Gore councillors after Mayor survives and police surround house in Rānui as person barricades themselves inside in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Another vigorous subtropical storm is making a beeline for the North Island, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms.

It threatens to cause more slips and floods for regions across the top of the country still reeling after last week’s deluge.

Niwa said the bad weather will be spawned from moisture in the tropics and is expected to affect Northland tomorrow evening before becoming more widespread across the weekend.

Low pressure is forecast to strengthen & track southeast bringing late week rain & thunderstorms.



Expect strong 💪 winds as well.



Gusts of 50+ km/h (🟠) likely Thursday with even higher gusts Friday.



Scattered power cuts/damage possible late week for parts of the North Island. pic.twitter.com/BeC0CUJCf4 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 16, 2023

A heavy rain watch for Northland will come into force at 3pm tomorrow and go through to 3am Friday. A strong wind watch is in place for the area at the same time.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain watch and strong wind watch for Auckland and Great Barrier - the rain warning comes into effect at 9pm while the wind warning kicks in an hour earlier.

Similar heavy rain watches and strong wind watches have also been issued for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

After relatively quiet weather the next several days, our airflow will turn northerly.



This will import moisture (and warmth) from the tropics & sub-tropics by late week.



By Friday, odds grow 📈 for:



💧 heavy rain

⚡️ thunderstorms

🌬️ strong wind gusts pic.twitter.com/D4QAbaOhS8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 15, 2023

Amounts of 100-150+ mm are likely about the ranges of the South Island, including W & SW of Dunedin.



For the upper North Island, amounts of 50-100 mm are possible for parts of Northland by midnight Friday.



(Rain moves farther south thereafter)



Localised flooding & slips risk. pic.twitter.com/wNGs4BuaHa — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 16, 2023

Niwa said the storm could be damaging.

The forecaster reported that the odds for wind gusts exceeding 70km/h is high for much of the North Island on Friday and Saturday. Some areas could also get wind gusts of more than 100km/h.

🟠 Severe Weather Update 🟡



🌧 Rain arriving at the bottom of NZ tonight will be heavy in Southland, Fiordland, and Westland as it moves northwards



🔁 A vigorous low pressure system will arrive on Thursday, first affecting Northland 🌧💨



ℹ Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/SXTpNJr7vB — MetService (@MetService) May 15, 2023

Between 50mm and 100mm of rain is possible for parts of the island by midnight Friday.

MetService said the bands of rain will be fast-moving, and it expects large waves along exposed coastlines.

In the South Island, Westland and Fiordland are under orange heavy rain warnings.

Up to 150mm is likely about the ranges of the South Island.

A heavy snow watch will come into force for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes from 9pm tonight and a road snowfall warning is in place for the Crown Range Rd from 10pm.











